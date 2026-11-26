As conditions in the Gaza Strip continue to deteriorate under Israel’s suffocating siege, relentless bombardment, and the onset of winter, doctors in the besieged enclave are reporting four to five new cases of meningitis every day.

The spread of the disease is being fuelled by sewage-contaminated floodwaters, overcrowded shelters, and the near-collapse of the healthcare system, placing infants and young children at increasing risk of potentially fatal infections.

Although cases were on the rise before the winter set in, the outbreak has intensified since the first winter storm of the season struck Gaza on November 6, flooding displacement camps and shelters and leaving families struggling to keep children dry, warm and safe from contaminated water.

Infants among the hardest hit

At Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza, 18-day-old Ilat was being treated for meningitis while her parents feared the infection would spread to her twin sister, Elin. Their father, Bahaa al-Sous, said that he discovered her illness after noticing she was dangerously hot.

“I came back from work to our tent, and God inspired me to bend down and kiss my daughter’s forehead. I was shocked by the burning heat coming from her small body,” he told The New Arab.

Ilat later completed treatment, but Elin also became infected. Bahaa believes she caught the illness during a hospital visit to see her mother and sister.

The family of eight lives in a tent in Deir al-Balah, which Bahaa described as “a worn-out tarp that protects us from neither summer heat nor winter cold.” He said rainwater and sewage had seeped inside while wind blew through holes in the fabric.

The first winter storm that swept Gaza earlier this month brought with it tragic scenes, as tens of thousands of tents were blown away. The Israeli siege has ensured that genocide survivors do not have adequate shelter from inclement weather. Children are bearing the brunt of this Israeli-engineered crisis.

Doctors warn of a ‘real wave’

Dr. Iyad Abu Mu’ailaq, a paediatrician at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, said that the children’s ward had seen a marked rise in meningitis cases, particularly among very young children.

“We are facing a real wave,” he told The New Arab. “Many of the lab samples we take come back positive, especially in very young ages. We receive between four and five cases every day.”

The systematic and deliberate destruction of Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure by the Israelis has precipitated a severe resource crunch, leaving hospitals and doctors struggling to cope with the overwhelming influx of patients.

Dr. Abu Mu’ailaq said that the hospital lacked the space needed to isolate patients safely. “These cases require immediate medical isolation to prevent transmission, but we suffer from a shortage of rooms and beds, and we do not have enough space to isolate this number of patients,” he said.

He linked the spread directly to conditions in displacement camps: “The severe overcrowding in displacement camps and the absence of a healthy, preventive environment greatly increase the likelihood of transmission.”

Sanitation collapse fuels spread

Between September 27 and October 31, 413 probable meningitis cases were recorded across Gaza, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Of the 202 individually documented cases by November 5, 77 percent were babies under one year old.

In its latest assessment on Thursday, OCHA reported 692 suspected meningitis cases between October 1 and November 23, with infants under one year of age accounting for most cases.

The November 6 storm flooded 70,000 tents within 12 hours, with floodwater reaching nearly 1.5 metres in some areas. The problem of sanitation in Gaza has been exacerbated by the Israeli destruction of the sewage network in the enclave. It is estimated that about 700 kilometres of Gaza’s sewage network have been destroyed by the Israelis since October 2023.

OCHA’s November 18 report found that 45 percent of surveyed households had sewage or sludge less than 10 metres from their shelters.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health issued an urgent warning on November 22 over the unusual rise in meningitis cases, particularly viral meningitis, and the collapse of water and sanitation infrastructure.

At a press conference on November 24, the ministry said that 15 people had died of meningitis since the start of the year, including five since cases began rising in September.

Families fear hospital transmission

Iman, a 25-year-old mother, said that her six-year-old daughter, Sara, developed meningitis around the time of the storm. Doctors said the infection had progressed to inflammation of brain tissue.

“The water we drink is not clean like it was before the war. Nothing has stayed the same; even the air we breathe has changed and been polluted by [Israel’s] bombing and destruction,” Iman said.

The inevitable overcrowding in hospitals, given that only about half of Gaza’s 38 pre-genocide hospitals remain operational — and even those are functioning at severely reduced capacity — has further exacerbated the spread of the disease.

Amal Muammar said her 40-day-old son, Khaled, caught meningitis after she took him to hospital for treatment for an infection and rapid breathing. “The crowding of children in one room, breathing in the same place, passed the infection to my son. After three to four days, the symptoms of meningitis started to appear in him,” she said.

She added that the broader conditions in Gaza were harming children’s health: “Right now, for example, the dust in the air, the gas being cut off, and the fires people are using, all of this affects the children. There are children now suffering from a severe lack of oxygen.”

Residents brace for more floods

Ahmed Abu Rukba, a representative of central Gaza’s al-Iyadat camp, said that sewage pits overflowed during heavy rain and mixed with floodwater, inundating tents and residents. About 80 of the camp’s roughly 120 tents flooded completely, he added.

“Around 40 percent of the camp’s children got sick after the storm. The children woke up to find themselves soaked in water, and fever, high temperatures, infections, vomiting and diarrhoea spread among them, and red spots appeared on the bodies of some of them,” Ahmed said.

He said that families had imposed voluntary quarantine on children inside their tents and warned neighbours when a child became ill. With further storms forecast, the camp urgently needed replacement tents and sand to raise the camp above the surrounding area.

This is the fourth consecutive winter that Palestinians in Gaza are enduring amid the horrors of an ongoing genocide livestreamed for the world to witness, deprived of adequate shelter and adequate nutrition, and forced to bear the anguish of watching children freeze to death. Yet, four years on, conditions have only grown more desperate.

“If we don’t get the sand and the tents, we will definitely flood again, and the children’s tragedy will be repeated,” Ahmed said.

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