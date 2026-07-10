Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
4hEdited

Here we go again: the deadly duo -- Malnutrition = a suppressed immune response; and a waste-polluted environment breeding microorganisms challenging that weak immune system. And the Ziofilth know this and plan for it as a population reducer.

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
4h

This is absolutely horrible, it never ends and the governments of the world do nothing!!!!!

We are left with a war between Israel and Iran as our only hope for these people? What does that say about the leaders we have???

Perhaps the people of the world can step up and raise a liberating army via gofundme????

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