Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gia Galeano's avatar
Gia Galeano
6h

The soul breaking suffering of the Palestinians and the unfathomable cruelty of the Israeli Genocide Forces is just simply incomprehensible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
6h

No one does evil better than Zionists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture