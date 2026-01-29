‘We’ve been wronged in every way’: Saleh Aljafarawi’s brother on Gaza’s pervasive grief

Saleh Aljafarawi, a much-loved Palestinian journalist and content creator who documented two years of the Israeli genocide against his people to millions of his social media followers, was killed on the eve of the start of the “ceasefire” last October.

All through the genocide, Naji, Saleh’s elder brother, was incarcerated in the Israeli rape-and-torture dungeons. He was among the nearly 2,000 Palestinians released by the Israelis as part of the “ceasefire” agreement. However, the night before the brothers could reunite after months of separation, Saleh was killed by one of the Israeli-backed clans in Gaza.

Naji only learned of his brother’s martyrdom after returning to Gaza. “Adversity afflicted us with Saleh,” said Naji upon his release. “We remain patient, and say, ‘To God we belong and to Him we shall return.’”

Naji has spoken multiple times about the grief of losing his brother without getting a chance to see him for months. Their younger brother, Ali, recently shared a video speaking about the possibility of seeing their mother in Egypt, now that the Israelis are talking about easing restrictions on the movement of Palestinians in and out of Gaza through the Rafah crossing.

A teary-eyed Ali has shared another video expressing the grief that Palestinians in Gaza are experiencing, a pervasive sadness that engulfs all genocide survivors who have witnessed their loved ones martyred, abducted, injured, or disappeared — survivors who are trying to endure their grief while struggling for daily survival in catastrophic conditions.

“This is not just my case,” Ali says in the video. “This is the case of 2 million Gazans in Gaza. Each one of them has a martyr in his house, a prisoner, a missing person, an injured person. Each one of them has pain and heartbreak.”

“We were wronged,” he adds. “I swear to God we have been wronged and oppressed. I swear to God what is happening to us has destroyed us.”

Despite the supposed “ceasefire,” which Trump announced has moved into its second phase, relief and closure are far from the Palestinians in Gaza. They continue to be killed relentlessly and endure horrific conditions with aid severely restricted and reconstruction only a buzzword in Kushner’s presentation to fellow ghouls, who are all champing at the bit at the prospect of building their hideous Towers of Babel on rotting Palestinian flesh.

Meanwhile, Palestinians like Ali are left ruing the betrayal of a world that has sat unmoved while the Israelis continue to destroy in broad daylight everything they hold dear.

