At 65, Yousef Abu Hatab has a job that no one would fancy. In the thick of the genocide of his people over the past 26 months, Abu Hatab has become one of Gaza’s silent witnesses, a man whose old hands have performed the final act of dignity for an unfathomable 18,000 people, many of whom have been incinerated, disembowelled, dismembered, and beheaded by the Israelis as part of their ongoing extermination campaign in the besieged enclave. That’s an average of 22 bodies buried under Abu Hatab’s watch every single day since October 7.

Many of the bodies buried by Abu Hatab, charred or torn into pieces beyond recognition, had no names. “We buried the bodies in harsh conditions, in mass graves, individual graves, and inside hospitals, under unprecedented pressure and a high number of deaths,” he told the Anadolu Agency.

According to the official numbers of the Gaza Health Ministry, the Israelis have killed nearly 71,000 Palestinians, including more than 400 since the start of the so-called “ceasefire” on October 10. Abu Hatab has overseen the burial of almost a quarter of the dead Palestinians since the start of the genocide. “During the war, I oversaw the burial of between 17,000 and 18,000 Palestinian bodies,” he said.

The Gaza Health Ministry only counts the bodies that reach hospitals. Most estimates suggest the actual number of dead in Gaza is upwards of hundreds of thousands — a natural consequence of the Israelis dropping six times the tonnage of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. Gaza has about seven times the population of Hiroshima in 1945.

From dawn until dusk

Abu Hatab starts work at the Khan Yunis cemetery at 6 am and his days often extend beyond sunset. In the absence of necessary equipment, which the Israelis continue to prohibit despite the supposed “ceasefire,” Abu Hatab resorts to digging the graves manually or by using primitive tools instead of machines.

Moreover, graves are often built from materials collected from the debris created by the relentless Israeli bombardments. In a genocide where the pace of killing has often outstripped the pace of burials and left survivors no time to grieve for their beloveds, even shrouds are in short supply.

“The situation has become unbearable,” said Abu Hatab. “There are no materials to build graves, no shrouds, and no tools because of the Israeli blockade.”

Since the Israelis have only slowed the rate of killings during the American-brokered “ceasefire,” Abu Hatab still has no time to rest from his grim job. “During the war, we used to bury between 50 and 100 Palestinian bodies every day,” he recounted. “Though the figure has now declined, the cemetery is still receiving bodies.”

The relentless Israeli bombings meant that survivors were forced to bury their loved ones hastily, depriving the dead of their right to a dignified burial in clearly marked graves. Hundreds were buried in makeshift graveyards inside Al-Shifa Hospital during the Israeli campaign of barbarism at Gaza’s largest medical facility last year. Gaza authorities were only recently able to move the bodies to proper graveyards. Even a children’s park in the Al-Shati refugee camp had to be converted into a makeshift cemetery, in the absence of adequate burial spaces. Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya buried his son in a street next to Kamal Adwan Hospital, as it was impossible to transport the body safely amidst non-stop Israeli bombing late last year.

“Gaza has been nothing short of hell on Earth,” UNICEF said in a statement last December, declaring the whole enclave a graveyard: “Gaza has become a graveyard for children and families.”

Abu Hatab was called on to bury 550 bodies inside a makeshift graveyard in Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis last year.

Even burials have not marked the end of suffering for the Palestinians. The Israelis have destroyed 40 of the 60 cemeteries in the enclave and have also stolen the corpses of more than 2,000 Palestinians over the past two years from multiple graveyards. Most of the returned bodies — which the Israelis dumped in the back of trucks without identification — had missing organs, with clear signs of surgery.

“I can’t sleep”

Due to a lack of resources and staff, Abu Hatab works alone, “handling the washing, shrouding, burial, and documentation of the bodies” all on his own, despite his advanced years. He does the documentation on his mobile phone.

Highlighting the resource crunch that affects even the dead in Gaza, Abu Hatab said, “I sometimes buried bodies using only bags, without stones, tiles or cement.”

“One of his difficult moments was in July when Abu Hatab was forced to open private graves for specific families to bury about 1,270 bodies amid non-stop Israeli attacks,” the Anadolu report adds. “He also recalled burying a mute woman and her four children in a private cemetery.”

The sights of stray dogs feasting on unretrieved bodies have been among the most gut-wrenching episodes of Israeli barbarism in Gaza. Abu Hatab has had to “bury unidentified and mutilated bodies that he found in the streets and alleyways, some of which had been scavenged by animals.”

These sights haunt him at night.

“There are nights when I can’t sleep at all,” he said. “The sounds of funerals, screaming and shelling don’t stop in my head.”

