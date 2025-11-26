Israel has orphaned more than 39,000 children during the course of its ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip. Of the orphaned children, over 17,000 have lost both their parents and are being forced to endure extremely harsh conditions without the protection of the very people meant to offer them their deepest emotional support.

In the very early days of its barbaric assault on the Gaza concentration camp, the Israelis created an entire category of children unique to Gaza. “You know there is an acronym in the Gaza Strip right now… there is an acronym that is unique to the Gaza Strip and it’s called WCNSF — Wounded Child No Surviving Family,” Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan of Doctors Without Borders explained in November 2023. “And it is used not infrequently in the last three weeks.”

In the two years that have followed since Dr. Haj-Hassan first introduced the term, the number of WCNSF has continued to climb steadily. Even during the so-called “ceasefire,” which came into effect last month, the Israelis have slaughtered 347 Palestinians, potentially creating more children without surviving families.

In this context of incomprehensible barbarism, the 36 children of the Aliwa family from the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood in northern Gaza can be considered “lucky,” for they have both their grandparents looking after them in the dystopian hellscape to which Gaza has been reduced over the past 25 months — still with no end in sight.

“My children once cared for me, now I am caring for their children,” grandmother Reda Aliwa told Quds News Network.

Reda lost all five of her sons in two Israeli attacks carried out within four days in September, just days before the fraudulent Gaza peace plan came into effect, while they were taking shelter in a displacement camp in Gaza City. Reda herself fell into a coma during the attacks, but she made it out alive.

Miraculously, all 36 of Reda’s grandchildren — ranging in age from just one and a half months to 17 years — survived the two years of Jewish supremacist barbarism, fully backed by the “civilised” West.

She and her husband now look after their 36 grandchildren.

“When she awoke, her husband broke the devastating news: all her sons were gone,” QNN reported. “Despite her doctors’ warnings, she left the hospital almost immediately, driven by concern for her grandchildren.”

“The only thing on my mind in the hospital was the children,” she told the Palestinian outlet.

Despite the ongoing “ceasefire,” the Israelis continue to repeatedly violate the terms of the truce. They have put a tight leash on the aid that goes inside the besieged enclave. Only a tiny fraction of the 600 daily aid trucks has been allowed in. While Gaza needs at least 300,000 tents to shield the starved and emaciated genocide survivors amidst brutal winter rains, barely any have been permitted entry, worsening an already devastating humanitarian crisis.

For the two elderly Aliwas, finding food to feed their grandchildren is a daily struggle. “I take whatever I can get,” Reda said. “Some days I find something; other days, nothing at all.”

For Reda, surviving amid the rubble in a dilapidated tent on just two mats with her grandchildren in Shuja’iyya brings its own challenges. They live precariously close to the so-called “yellow line” — which the Israelis keep pushing with continued incursions even after the October 10 “ceasefire.”

Reda says she fears losing her grandchildren amid the ongoing Israeli violations of the truce. “What kind of ceasefire is this? No one has provided us with tents or food. What sin have these young souls committed?” she said, adding, “We are afraid the war could start again.”

Reda also worries constantly about the future. “If something happens to me, what will happen to all 36 of them?” she asked. “They’ll be street kids.”

Like hundreds of thousands of children in Gaza, Reda’s 36 grandchildren struggle with grief and trauma. “When they ask about their parents, she tells them they are in Heaven,” the QNN report added.

“The young ones say, ‘OK, Tita, let’s go to heaven now to see them,’” she said, using the Arabic word for grandmother. “The oldest say, ‘Life was beautiful before they were killed. Now, our life is dark.’”

“I remember our home and all the memories I had there with my mum and dad, in their room,” Reda’s 13-year-old granddaughter Ibtisam said. “And now it’s gone.”

