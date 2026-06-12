Israel’s genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip has reduced it to a dystopian hellscape. Nearly all of the besieged enclave’s civilian infrastructure has been methodically destroyed, resulting in mountains of uncollected garbage piling up with no municipal services available to remove it. The unsanitary conditions in which Gaza’s genocide survivors have been forced to pitch their tents are worsening their already dire health.

The conditions are especially inhospitable for those wounded in Israeli attacks. More than 185,000 injured people are living in harsh displacement conditions, including nearly 42,000 who suffer from severe injuries that have resulted in permanent disabilities or that require long-term rehabilitation — care that remains unavailable due to Israeli restrictions on medical evacuations and the reconstruction of Gaza.

In a report on the suffering of Gaza’s war-wounded, Ultra Palestine detailed the case of a boy who suffered burns to two-thirds of his body in an Israeli strike:

Young Ahmed Issa has been lying in his tent for two and a half years, suffering from burns over two-thirds of his body and severe weakness in his lower half after being injured in a strike on his home in the Zeitoun neighbourhood. That is not all. Life in the tents has deepened Ahmed’s pain: extreme heat, swarms of insects, and fleas attack the tents and reach his burns, causing unbearable pain while he is unable to fend them off.

The report highlighted how despite the October “ceasefire,” conditions in the Strip remain calamitous:

Eight months after the ceasefire agreement, conditions for tent residents have worsened rather than improved. Lice, swarms of mosquitoes, flies, fleas, bedbugs, and spiders attack them, in addition to rodents such as mice, rats, and even snakes, causing skin diseases such as scabies.

Those wounded in the war and dependent on support have been the worst affected due to the Israeli-engineered devastation of Gaza’s medical infrastructure. The ongoing Israeli siege has worsened their conditions as it has restricted the entry of fuel, engine oil, spare parts, and replacement generators, which are essential for the functioning of hospitals.

Emergency physician Suhaib Hamad told the outlet that almost every injury arriving at the hospital shows signs of infestation. He recently treated a four-year-old girl with a moderately severe scalp wound. Worse still, the child had lice, which contaminated the wound to the extent that doctors were unable to properly manage it.

The doctor stressed the danger these infestations pose to the injured, as they may cause blood poisoning if infection enters the bloodstream, putting the patient at risk of a relapse that could cost their life. In addition, these insects cause bacterial infections, wound suppuration, and significant delays in healing.

Hamad explained that even after receiving the necessary treatment, patients invariably get infected again once they return to their tents, “where major sources of infection and insect breeding persist. Patients often return to the hospital after their wounds deteriorate, become inflamed, and develop further complications.”

“The available medical capacities are unable to deal with this recurring cycle,” Hamad added, “especially with hospitals overcrowded with the injured and sick and the severe shortage of medical supplies and medicines.”

‘Cannot be described’

Asmaa Al-Saleh, a general practitioner at a medical point in Al-Maghazi camp, said that what she witnesses while working inside a shelter in central Gaza “cannot be described.” She confirmed that the suffering of displaced people has reached unprecedented levels, with an increase in both the spread and variety of pests. At the same time, many medications used to treat such cases are completely out of stock, and the occupation prohibits their entry into Gaza.

Al-Saleh told Ultra Palestine that they receive children and women infected with scabies, which causes intense itching that develops into wounds. These wounds become inflamed and require separate, specialised treatment, and with continued infection they deteriorate again.

“At this stage,” she said, “the patient enters an extremely difficult psychological state. The pain deprives them of sleep and of anything resembling a normal life. Nothing occupies them except the constant pain they are living through.”

She also noted that chronic sleep deprivation caused by insects paves the way for serious long-term health problems, especially when combined with other factors such as poor nutrition, medication shortages, pollution, and the deteriorating psychological state accompanying harsh displacement conditions.

Infants worst affected

Poor nutrition and unhygienic conditions in the Gaza Strip have especially impacted infants, whose bodies are unable to fight the ravages to which they have been exposed as a result of Israel’s ongoing barbaric campaign.

Paediatrician Inas al-Belimat told Ultra Palestine that insect bites in infants constitute a real threat to their health, given their weak immunity and limited ability to resist illness and infection.

“We receive cases of babies less than one month old who developed rashes that turned into chafing and wounds,” al-Belimat said. “Their lives became at risk because of these injuries. Despite the efforts of their mothers to isolate them from sources of contamination, the frightening spread of these infestations reaches even infants.”

She stressed that children cannot live in tents filled with insects that are also extremely hot under the scorching sun, adding: “As a mother and a doctor, I often feel a strong desire not to allow children to be discharged from the hospital when I know they will return to the tents. But as you know, the paediatric ward is overcrowded, and there is congestion of cases needing treatment. There must be intervention to improve living conditions in the tents.”

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