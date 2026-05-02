Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Imre 'James' J Tihanyi's avatar
Imre 'James' J Tihanyi
6h

SATANYahu and his cabinet of Devils are conducting 'Crimes Against Humanity' with the Genocide of GAZA and the ongoing, over 7 decades, the Ethnic cleansing of Palestine while the "EVIL WORLD" just watching, standing by paralyzed! WHY??

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medi's avatar
medi
6h

Don't stop talking about the Palestinian hostages too the world must move to save them immediately

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