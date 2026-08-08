Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
6hEdited

I can't help contrasting Dr. Samman's brilliance and his brave humanitarian service to his patients with many brilliant US and other Western physicians who abandoned their patients during COVID, swallowing the BS despite their learning, and going along with a manufactured narrative that brought enormous harm to so many, while any good molecular biologist/ immunologist knew the score and was chastised for speaking out (personal experience).

Sorry, but being brave as a physician requires both physical, intellectual, and MORAL bravery. Dr. Samman clearly exhibits all. Many western docs flunked moral bravery 101. Kudos to Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) for theirs.

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Rebel4life's avatar
Rebel4life
4h

As the genocide goes on and on, I find myself increasingly at a loss for words to describe the punishments I wish upon these zionist swine. There just aren't the words for the harm I wish upon them. They are devils, demons, and vampires preying upon courageous victims. But no punishment has been forthcoming. The world sits idly by and allows it all to continue. Our dementia riddled president mouths words of peace and treaties but not a single condemnation is heard when the zionists ignore the treaty of the moment. Imperialism is no longer even an adequate word to describe the horrors coming from Jerusalem and Washington DC. The horror of capitalism is on full display and no one seems to give a damn.

Existence is resistance!

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