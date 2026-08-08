Dr. Musab Samman, like many of the medical professionals in the Gaza Strip, continued to provide care for his patients despite the Israeli assault on Gaza’s hospitals and healthcare workers at the peak of the ongoing genocide. The young doctor’s steadfastness meant that he became one of the dozens of medical staff abducted by the Israelis and put away in their rape and torture dungeons without charge or trial.

Coming from Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, Dr. Samman was destined for greatness from childhood. “Our son was a genius from an early age,” his father, Fakhri Samman, told Quds News Network. “He was always first in his class.”

A life centred around books saw him become a haafiz (memoriser of the Qur’an) while he was still in fifth grade. He graduated from high school with 97.9 percent and went on to enrol in the Islamic University of Gaza’s Faculty of Medicine. After graduating with honours, he went on to become a teaching assistant.

For the budding doctor, his grades did not define him. He chose medicine to serve his people. “It was never about status,” his father says. “He loved medicine because he believed it was a purely humanitarian profession.”

Abducted from his hospital

When the Israelis accelerated their barbarism in the Gaza Strip, Dr. Samman spent longer hours at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, where he worked as a general physician.

“He never abandoned his patients,” his father told QNN, despite his family begging him to leave the hospital for his own safety.

The Israelis shelled the Nasser Medical Complex in the early morning of February 15, 2024, killing one person and injuring eight others. The Israeli attack resulted in an “undetermined number of people killed and injured,” according to Doctors Without Borders. Everyone leaving the hospital was screened by the Israelis at a checkpoint.

Dr. Samman, along with fellow medical workers from the hospital, was eventually abducted by the Israelis on February 16. By the time the Israelis had left the hospital on February 22, it was severely damaged and had been put out of service.

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The doctor’s forced absence from the Gaza Strip has not diminished the love that his people have for him. “They kiss my head because I am Musab’s father,” Fakhri said. “They tell me stories about how he treated them.”

“When I visit Nasser Hospital, every visit makes me proud of my son.”

Friends describe him as the person everyone leaned on. “Musab was like a mountain,” one friend told his father. “He carried all of us.”

Inside his family, he was more than a son. “He is everything,” his sister, Hadeel, said. “He is the one everyone depended on.”

Disappeared without a trace

For five days after his abduction from the Nasser Medical Complex, Dr. Samman’s family had no idea about his whereabouts. Communication stopped completely.

“We didn’t know whether he was killed or imprisoned,” his father recalled.

Only after learning from Dr. Samman’s colleagues about his abduction did the family begin searching desperately for information. For nearly two months, they found no trace of him.

It was only through a released detainee that the family learned that he was alive and in Israeli captivity. Despite the high cost, the family managed to hire a lawyer. Six months after the doctor’s abduction, the lawyer was finally able to visit him and reassure his family that he was alive.

The Israelis have severely restricted lawyer and family access to detainees from the Gaza Strip, as well as from the West Bank. They have even refused to share information about hundreds of detainees, leaving their families in limbo over their whereabouts. Many of those who disappeared are feared to have been killed by the Israelis in their rape and torture dungeons.

Dr. Samman remains incarcerated. More than two and a half years since his abduction, he has not been charged with any wrongdoing. He is held under Israel’s “unlawful combatants law,” which allows the Israelis to keep Palestinian detainees indefinitely in detention without charge or trial. Lawyers from Physicians for Human Rights - Israel (PHRI) have been following up on his case, as well as the cases of other doctors abducted from the Gaza Strip.

Dr. Musab Samman at work. (Credit: Provided to QNN by Dr. Samman’s family.)

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‘You are the laughter of our home’

Dr. Samman’s family was hopeful that he would be among the Palestinian detainees released as part of the exchange deal between the Israelis and the Palestinian resistance in October 2025. However, he wasn’t released.

The Israelis also refused to release Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, despite intense speculation. More than a dozen doctors, including Dr. Hassan Khalil Almukayed and Dr. Marwan al-Hams, remain incarcerated in Israeli dungeons, where they are being relentlessly tortured.

The abduction of Gaza’s doctors has been part of the Israeli plan to systematically dismantle the besieged enclave’s medical infrastructure and make it inhospitable for genocide survivors. The Israelis have killed more than 1,700 medical professionals since the start of their ongoing genocide in October 2023. Hundreds more remain incarcerated without charge or trial.

Dr. Samman’s father is acutely aware of the toll the abduction of doctors like his son is taking on Gaza. “It is not only Musab who has been abducted,” he says. “When a doctor is removed from a hospital, an entire community loses someone who was there to save lives.”

“Musab,” he says, “you are the laughter of our home. You are the joy of our childhood. You are the friend who never needed an invitation.”

“You are the place we return to when life becomes too heavy. You are the light of our eyes. The heartbeat of our family. The healing of our souls.”

“We pray that God relieves your suffering, breaks your chains, heals your body, and brings you home.”

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