The genocidal Israeli military has officially admitted to abducting a renowned doctor from Gaza over five months ago. Subsequently, his daughter was abducted in order to pressure him into providing false confessions, a new report has revealed.

One of the most prominent medical professionals in Gaza, Dr. Marwan al-Hams was serving as the director of Abu Youssef al Najjar Hospital and the director of field hospitals at the Gaza Ministry of Health at the time of his abduction on 21 July 2025, while he was travelling to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) hospital in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.

Dr. al-Hams was abducted by the Mista’arvim unit of the occupation forces. Mista’arvim comprises Arab-looking and Arabic-speaking Israeli terrorists who infiltrate Palestinian communities and pose as locals to execute their campaigns.

On July 22, a day after the abduction of Dr. al-Hams, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) published a report detailing the circumstances of his abduction, during which his leg was wounded and a journalist accompanying him was killed.

“According to eyewitness accounts and information collected by PCHR, at around 12:00 on Monday, 21 July 2025, 4 armed individuals wearing civilian clothing raided Sea Castle Cafeteria, located opposite the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) field hospital on al-Rasheed Coastal Street in al-Mawasi, western Rafah,” the PCHR report stated.

“The assailants opened fire from guns they had on Dr. Marwan Shafiq ‘Ali al-Hams (53), Director of Abu Yousif al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah and the official assigned to oversee field hospitals in the Gaza Strip as well as Spokesperson of the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MOH). As a result, Dr. Marwan was wounded in the leg while freelance photojournalist Tamer Rebhi Rafiq al-Za’anin (35) was killed and another photojournalist in UK’s Fourth Channel was wounded- his name is Ibrahim ‘Atef ‘Atiyah Abu ‘Asheibah (32).”

The Palestinian Center for Prisoners’ Advocacy reported at the time that Dr. al-Hams was being detained “under dire humanitarian conditions.”

The terrorists of the Israeli military labelled Dr. al-Hams a “Hamas terrorist” in a tweet last week, formally announcing his abduction.

“Marwan Al-Hams, a Hamas terrorist involved in the determination of Lt. Hadar Goldin’s death, was apprehended in a special intelligence-based operation,” the terrorist Israeli military announced in a tweet on November 21.

The occupation forces’ tweet, which was accompanied by a photo of Dr. al-Hams with the text “Apprehended” in the same style in which it announces the death and capture of Palestinian resistance fighters, continued: “Al-Hams was also suspected of knowing the location of Lt. Goldin’s burial in the ‘White-Crowned’ tunnel in Rafah. The operation in July 2025, was part of dozens of confidential operations conducted in the past 6 months to retrieve Lt. Hadar Goldin & return him for burial in Israel.”

The body of Goldin, a terrorist in the Israeli occupation forces, was captured by Palestinian resistance in 2014 during an Israeli assault on Gaza. The Israeli army announced Goldin’s death soon after his capture. He is believed to have been killed in an aerial bombardment after the Israelis activated the Hannibal Directive during their assault on Gaza in the summer of 2014 in order to prevent his capture. More than 2,300 Palestinians were slaughtered by the Jewish state during its 2014 assault on Gaza.

The Israelis have accused Dr. al-Hams, who comes from Rafah, of knowing the location of Goldin’s burial despite providing no evidence for their claims. Despite abducting Dr. al-Hams in July and subjecting him to extremely harsh conditions in detention, the Israelis could not trace Goldin’s grave.

Goldin’s remains were eventually exhumed and handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas on November 9 during the ongoing exchange deal, as part of the so-called “ceasefire.”

To make matters worse for Dr. al-Hams and his family, the Israelis have also abducted his daughter, nurse Tasneem al-Hams, in order to pressure him into providing false confessions. Like her father, Tasneem was abducted by undercover Israeli forces while carrying out humanitarian work at a medical facility in Al-Mawasi in early October.

Euro-Med Monitor documented the circumstances of Tasneem’s October 2 abduction. “A small truck carrying four armed men and a driver in civilian clothing arrived near the medical point in the Al-Ard Al-Tayyiba area, west of Khan Yunis Governorate,” the Geneva-based human rights monitor reported on October 5.

“The assailants blocked the nurse’s path as she headed to work, then several of them exited the vehicle, assaulted her, gagged her, and forcibly dragged her into the truck. The gunmen fired into the air to disperse citizens who attempted to intervene before fleeing towards northern Rafah Governorate, an area under Israeli army control.”

An Israeli court eventually ordered Tasneem’s release last week. Her family and friends waited to welcome her on the night of November 16, but she was never released.

Tasneem al-Hams’s family gathered in Gaza to welcome her release from Israeli detention on November 16. But she was not released.

On Monday, the Palestinian Centre for Prisoners’ Advocacy reported that it had “obtained documented information” that Tasneem was being held by the occupation “as a tool of pressure and coercion” on her father.

“The Palestinian Center for Prisoners’ Advocacy reports that it has obtained documented information confirming that the Israeli occupation authorities are using the detained Palestinian nurse, Tasneem Marwan al-Hams, the daughter of the imprisoned Palestinian physician Dr. Marwan al-Hams, as a tool of pressure and coercion in an attempt to force her father to provide statements and confessions that serve the occupation’s narrative in certain cases,” the advocacy group said in a statement.

“The kidnapping of nurse Tasneem al-Hams—which did not prompt a single international response from the global community—preceded by the abduction of her father from his workplace, and the ongoing abuses committed against this family inside Israeli prisons, along with what is now coming to light and what may emerge later, all confirm once again, and without ambiguity, that the occupation persists in employing the methods of gangs, the language of thuggery, and the law of the jungle in its treatment of Palestinian prisoners and detainees,” the report added.

Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s medical infrastructure as on October 7, 2025. Source: Gaza Health Ministry.

Medical infrastructure and professionals have been among the primary targets of the terrorist Israeli forces during the last 25 months of their genocidal campaign against the Palestinians in Gaza. Dozens of doctors, nurses, and other medical staff remain incarcerated in Israeli dungeons, with the case of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya being the most prominent one.

Dr. Abu Safiya’s son, Ibrahim, was killed by the Israelis during their months-long siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital, before it was emptied completely last December.

Israel has been gleefully continuing its ongoing “law of the jungle” in Gaza, where no one — neither doctors nor their children — is safe from its barbarism.

Figures announced by the Gaza Health Ministry on October 7, 2025 revealed that the Israelis had slaughtered more than 1,700 medical professionals, put 25 of the 38 hospitals out of service and destroyed 103 primary healthcare centres, leaving only 54 partially functioning in Gaza during the course of the ongoing genocide in the besieged enclave.

Despite a supposed “ceasefire” going into effect on October 10, the Israelis have butchered over 300 Palestinians so far, including 24 on Saturday. What is more, they have been rewarded for their barbarism, with the United Nations effectively granting them continued rule over the besieged enclave and its genocide survivors.

The injustice against Dr. Marwan and Tasneem al-Hams is just one more case buried deep in a mountain of Israeli injustices against Palestinians, with no hope of justice.

