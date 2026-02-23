Forced to flee their homes by Israel’s ongoing genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip, more than 4,000 Palestinians are now living atop mountains of rubbish, battling rat infestations, wild dogs, unexploded ordnance, and rampant skin diseases.

“In the al-Taawun camp, wedged between Yarmouk Stadium and al-Sahaba Street in central Gaza City, the line between human habitation and human waste has been erased,” Al Jazeera reported on Monday. “765 families have set up makeshift shelters directly on top of and adjacent to an enormous solid waste dump. Here, amid mountains of rotting garbage, they are fighting a losing battle against disease, pests and the psychological horror of living in filth.”

Fayez al-Jadi is among the inhabitants of this waste dump and has revealed the horrific conditions his family is forced to endure.

“The rats eat the tents from underneath,” al-Jadi told Al Jazeera. “They walk on our faces while we sleep. My daughter is 18 months old. A rat ran right over her face. Every day, she has gastroenteritis, vomiting, diarrhoea or malnutrition.”

Displaced 12 times since the start of Israel’s genocide on October 7, 2023, al-Jadi has but one small plea: “We want to live like human beings.”

As part of their proclaimed bid to make the Gaza Strip uninhabitable, the Israelis have systematically destroyed the besieged enclave’s infrastructure, including sewage systems, running water, electricity towers, roads, schools, universities, and hospitals.

“With no running water or sewage system, scabies has spread like wildfire,” the report added.

Six-month-old Jamal Sobh’s skin is full of rashes.

Living in the waste dump takes a toll on everyone, but children are the worst affected. Jamal Sobh, a six-month-old infant, has developed red rashes all over his body and cries all night. “He doesn’t sleep at night because of the itching,” Jamal’s mother told Al Jazeera. “We wake up to find cockroaches and mosquitoes on him. We bring medicine, but it’s useless because we are living on trash.”

Among the residents of the trash heap is Um Hamza, a grandmother who is caring for her extended family, including her blind husband and an asthmatic son. “We’ve stopped being ashamed to say my daughter is covered in scabies,” she told the outlet. “We’ve used five or six bottles of ointment, but it’s in vain.”

By October last year, the Israelis had targeted all 38 of Gaza’s hospitals. Twenty-five had been put out of service, while the remaining 13 were only partially functioning. Despite the supposed ceasefire that came into effect on October 10 last year, the situation in the Strip has barely improved. Health authorities have made fervent appeals to international humanitarian organisations to facilitate the entry of fast-depleting medicines and other supplies, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears as the Israelis continue to severely restrict the necessary aid.

Source: Gaza Health Ministry.

The deliberate destruction of Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure has left the genocide survivors few avenues to find relief from their suffering. “The hospitals, like al-Ahli, have started turning us away,” Um Hamza said. “They write us a prescription and tell us to go buy it, but there is no medicine to buy.”

This harrowing predicament of a people dwelling in a dump yard has been deliberately engineered by the Israelis. “Israeli forces have blocked access to the Gaza Strip’s main landfill in the east, forcing the creation of hazardous temporary dumps in populated areas like Yarmouk and the historic Firas Market,” the report revealed.

“More than 350,000 tonnes of solid waste are piling up inside Gaza City alone,” Husni Muhanna, spokesperson for the Gaza Municipality, told Al Jazeera in January.

Muhanna said that the municipality has been severely handicapped by the Israeli destruction of machinery, severe fuel shortages, and constant security risks due to unpredictable air strikes, tank shells, and sniper shots that continue to kill Palestinians more than five months into the “ceasefire.”

As a result, the municipality is unable to perform its duties, “leaving thousands of displaced families to sleep atop a toxic time bomb.”

The dangers for the residents also come in the form of unexploded Israeli ordnance.

“We are living next to a dump full of snakes and stray cats,” Rizq Abu Laila, whose family has been displaced from Beit Lahiya in the north to the al-Taawun waste dump, said, pointing to the ordnance. “This is an unexploded shell right next to the tents. With the heat of the sun, it could explode at any moment. Where are we supposed to go with our children?”

Abu Laila’s daughter, Shahd, has a morbid fear of the wild dogs that roam the dump yard at night. “I’m afraid of the dogs because they bark,” she said.

“The dogs bang against the tent fabric,” another resident told the outlet. “They want to attack and eat. I stay up all night chasing them away.”

Umm Hamza, the grandmother, described the desperate hunger that lurks in the camp. “I swear by God, we eat bread after the rats have eaten from it,” she said. “All I ask is that they find us a better place, … a place away from the waste.”

