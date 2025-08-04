Palestinian resistance factions last weekend released two videos of emaciated occupation soldiers in their captivity, aiming to show Israel that the conditions of its captives are no different from the catastrophe Palestinians in Gaza are facing due to the Israeli blockade of the enclave. The first video came from Al-Quds Brigades of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and featured Zionist soldier Rom Braslavski, while the second video, featuring Evyatar David, was released by Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas.

In an accompanying poster that juxtaposed David and Braslavski’s emaciated frames with Gaza’s skeletal children, Al-Qassam portrayed Netanyahu as Hitler and made its message explicit: “They eat from what we eat, they drink from what we drink.”

They eat from what we eat, they drink from what we drink.

The poster had the intended effect as thousands of Israelis took to the streets, demanding their leadership make a prisoner exchange deal with the Palestinians. The Zionist mouthpieces went bonkers on social media, labelling the images of emaciated Israelis as sickening and denouncing the Palestinian resistance as the second coming of the Nazis.

Their outrage — feigned or real, one can never guess with Zionists and their flunkies — seemed selective, since they have been wilfully ignorant of the plight of Palestinians reduced to skin and bones, with nearly 200 deaths due to starvation since the Israelis began a complete blockade of the Strip in early March. Just today, the Gaza Health Ministry announced five deaths “due to famine and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, all of them adults.”

The Palestinian resistance’s message — that the captives eat what is available in Gaza — has been consistent since October 7. Every time the Israelis have threatened to withhold aid from the enclave, the resistance has released communiqués warning that it would impact the status of the Israeli prisoners of war. The latest message is no different and neither is it surprising that an enclave sealed off from the rest of the world for 18 years would struggle to provide nutrition to captives five months into a complete blockade.

Abu Obeida, the spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, issued a series of statements on Sunday, expressing readiness to facilitate the flow of food and medicines to “enemy captives”. “Al-Qassam Brigades are ready to deal positively and respond to any request from the Red Cross to bring food and medicine to enemy captives,” Abu Obeida stated on his Telegram account.

He laid out the mechanism for the flow of this aid: “We stipulate for this acceptance the natural and permanent opening of humanitarian corridors for the passage of food and medicine for all our people in all areas of the Gaza Strip, and the cessation of all forms of enemy aerial sorties during the times of receiving parcels for the captives.”

Abu Obeida made it clear that the resistance, which fed the Israelis traditional Palestinian delicacies and even baked a cake for a Zionist captive for his birthday during the early days of the genocide, was in no position to accord any “special privilege” to its prisoners now due to the onslaught of the Israeli-made famine. “Al-Qassam Brigades do not intentionally starve the captives,” the Qassam spokesman stated. “They eat what our fighters and all our people eat, and they will not receive any special privilege in light of the crimes of starvation and siege.”

None of the aid agencies has taken Abu Obeida up on his offer. The Israeli-American joint death traps masquerading as “aid distribution centres” in the name of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation continue to kill starving Palestinians by the dozens each day. More than 1,200 aid-related deaths have been recorded so far, as the Israelis and American mercenaries continue to shoot and kill aid-seeking Palestinians with impunity.

This is how Israelis and Americans are distributing aid to the Palestinians in Gaza:

Dozens of dead and wounded were packed into one ambulance after Israeli forces committed a massacre by opening fire on crowds seeking aid near the Zikim crossing in northern Gaza. With almost no ambulances or medical facilities left, paramedics had no choice but to pile victims together to evacuate them. Source: The Cradle

The stunt of aid drops, which in any case provide insufficient aid delivered through a highly inefficient mechanism, also continues to be deadly. On Monday, an aid drop killed a medic in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah.

The trickle of aid through conventional means — trucks through the crossings — that Israelis have allowed over the past week has been woefully inadequate. Gaza needs at least 600 aid trucks every day — an arrangement that was in place during the brief ceasefire in January. But Gaza is now receiving only a tiny fraction of that minimum number.

“Only 674 trucks entered over 8 days, out of approximately 4,800 trucks that were supposed to enter to meet the minimum humanitarian needs,” the Gaza Media Office said in a statement on Monday. The Israeli-facilitated looting of the miniscule aid that enters the enclave further compounds matters for the besieged population: “The daily average did not exceed 84 trucks, which is only 14 percent of what is required, amid ongoing looting and robbery of most of them due to the state of security chaos systematically perpetuated by the occupation, as part of what is known as the ‘engineering chaos and starvation’ policy aimed at dismantling Palestinian society and undermining its resilience.”

More alarmingly, however, the Gaza Health Ministry has warned of a new outbreak on the horizon. The Strip recorded three deaths as a result of the Guillain-Barré Syndrome among children and with the catastrophic situation prevailing, the authorities have warned of “a potential contagious disaster.”

Gaza Health Ministry:

The Ministry of Health warns of a serious rise in cases of acute flaccid paralysis and Guillain-Barré Syndrome among children in the Gaza Strip, as a result of atypical infections and worsening severe malnutrition. Medical tests have revealed the presence of non-polio enteroviruses, confirming a fertile environment for the uncontrolled spread of infectious diseases. Two of the deceased were children under the age of 15, who died after failed rescue attempts due to the unavailability of necessary treatment caused by the blockade. The Ministry warns that the continuation of this environmental situation and the lack of required treatments threatens a wide-scale spread of the disease across the Gaza Strip. The Ministry of Health urgently appeals to all concerned parties, international organizations, and humanitarian agencies to intervene immediately to provide life-saving medicines and treatments, and to end the blockade immediately and halt the health and environmental deterioration in the Gaza Strip. “These are not just deaths… they are a warning of a potential contagious disaster.”

Conducting a mass extermination campaign against Palestinians, Israelis are unlikely to be bothered by the appeals of the authorities in Gaza. International institutions, which have been exposed over the past two years as utterly toothless in the face of Zionist criminality and lawlessness, are also unlikely to do anything to alleviate the suffering of the children — more than 17,000 of whom have been slaughtered so far — in Gaza.

Zionists and their flunkies, while seemingly concerned about the plight of Israeli prisoners of war, can be expected to dismiss the horrendous suffering inflicted on Gaza’s children by their beloved genocidal state and its Western enablers as irrelevant.

