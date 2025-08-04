Palestine Will Be Free

Zinenataza
13h

We in the west - our pathetic, useless and corrupt governments- will never recover from this. Their shameful inaction and their complicity with Israel has stripped them of any pretence of morality. We know now. The collateral damage of this will last for generations. Israel must be eradicated and all those who supported this genocide damned into shame and oblivion.

Vin LoPresti
13h

If you don't die from heart failure, your immune system quits, without the nutrients to make antibodies etc. That's what these monsters are condemning other human beings to suffer. For no reason.

