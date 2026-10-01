Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Debbie Lawrence's avatar
Debbie Lawrence
Oct 1

These wonderful children never deserved any of this, the world owes them all an apology. 😢💔🇵🇸

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Robert Barnier's avatar
Robert Barnier
Oct 1

This horror cannot be explained.

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