Children living with disabilities are enduring a nightmare due to the wholesale destruction of the Gaza Strip in the ongoing Western-funded Israeli genocide. As the school year resumed in the besieged enclave after three years of solely online education, the hardship they have been forced to endure became starker.

Abdullah, who uses a wheelchair, is one of the students whose commute to school is nothing short of an obstacle course. “Abdullah makes his way to school in a wheelchair, which his mother pushes with all her strength, while its wheels get stuck in the sand and rubble at every step,” Ultra Palestine reported.

“Abdullah’s mother stops to free the wheels, then starts pushing again. Every morning, she looks for a route that is less difficult than the one she took the previous day, hoping to get her child to his classroom without him repeatedly falling from his wheelchair along the way and before the school day begins.”

The hardship of the daily commute has made his mother wonder if she could bear it for very long.

“Every day, we try to get there together before the first lesson begins, as if I were taking part in a daily marathon,” she told Ultra Palestine. “I may even find myself forced to keep him at home, as most of the streets have been destroyed and are now covered in sand and riddled with potholes, making it difficult for him to get around in his wheelchair.”

An amputee child injured as a result of the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Mountains of rubble

The Israelis have reduced nearly all of Gaza to an endless pile of rubble. Moreover, their tight siege of the enclave has ensured that Palestinians do not have access to the heavy machinery they need to clear the rubble and pave the destroyed roads and repair other infrastructure needed to sustain life.

According to estimates by the UN, Gaza is covered in over 68 million metric tonnes of debris, which has crushed around 10,000 dead Palestinians. It would take at least seven years to clear the rubble under the right conditions.

The Israelis, however, are busy creating more rubble with daily bombings; clearance is not even part of their calculation, as genocidal Israeli ministers are openly declaring their intentions to make life harsh to ultimately force Palestinians to leave their homeland.

‘Did they agree that I could go, mum?’

In this dystopian landscape, the return to face-to-face schooling has not been the same for every child. “Five-year-old Mujahid al-Mashharawi cannot even find a kindergarten willing to take him,” the report added. “His mother goes from one kindergarten to another looking for a place for him, but each time she receives similar responses: ‘We cannot deal with his condition,’ or ‘We are afraid that he may stumble or fall.’”

After every failed attempt, the mother returns to her child, only to hear the same painful question from him: “Did they agree that I could go, mum?”

“My child has a remarkable level of awareness and intelligence for his age, and I have approached more than five kindergartens without receiving a response. Now I am trying to teach him at home, but this cannot replace meeting his peers,” Mujahid’s mother said.

“We live in an area that lacks equipped facilities, while specialised centres for the education and rehabilitation of people with physical disabilities are located in the Tal al-Hawa area, which is far away. Given our difficult financial circumstances and the damage to the roads, reaching them has become almost impossible,” she added.

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Rehab facilities destroyed

During their genocidal assault on the pre-genocide population of 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, the Israelis have slaughtered more than 21,000 children. Around 60,000 children have lost one or both parents.

According to Euro-Med Monitor, “Around 700,000 children have been deprived of regular in-person schooling for nearly three years, while 91.8 percent of children participating in consultations conducted by UNICEF said they fear bombardment.”

Around 10,000 children have sustained life-changing injuries, according to the WHO. Severe limb injuries account for the largest share of serious cases.

The Israelis have ensured that amputee children are deprived of even wheelchairs by restricting their entry into Gaza. They label wheelchairs as “potential weapons.”

They have also destroyed rehabilitation centres and the few surviving structures have had to be converted into shelters for displaced people, further compounding the problems faced by children with disabilities.

Ahmed al-Kashef, director of the Palestine Avenir for Childhood Foundation (PACF), told Ultra Palestine that the organisation used to provide services to around 1,000 children with disabilities, including 200 children in its educational department and 30 students enrolled in its parallel education programme, before it ceased operations due to the conditions on the ground.

He said that PACF lost its rehabilitation equipment after its headquarters was used to shelter displaced people, stressing that the loss is not limited to the building itself but also involves the interruption of the children’s comprehensive educational and rehabilitation programme, depriving them of skills that require years of training and practice to regain.

He added: “It is very painful for a child to be separated from their class for long periods, as this interruption causes them to lose reading and writing skills that took years of effort and individual training to establish, setting them back to square one and hindering their ability to rely on themselves in the future.”

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