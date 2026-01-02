Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Hi PWBF

These children need an actual peaceful reality, not a virtual one. While I’m glad it’s helping some of them, this is no kind of life (if they’re

even allowed to live.)

At this point I have lost all hope that even Iran will say to the ziofilth: STOP. OR ELSE. Except for the Ansarallah stallions, the world sits on its useless hands and either shrugs or actively abets.

I never thought I’d say this but it’s time to get those kids outta there so they can have some chance of both psychological and physical recovery. Any child who wants to leave, even temporarily until the ziofilth are destroyed.

Every day I wish I could bring a Palestinian child here to live; maybe a boy, since my only child was a girl. Could I do that without being a member of the Muslim faith? He’d have acres to play on, trees to climb, right now maybe he’d be warmly dressed making a snowman outside.

Three meals a day. A good public school system. Excellent healthcare. I’d get him his own horse. He could pick fresh veggies from our gardens in summer and fruit from our orchard. On a quiet country road.

This is the life for a child. Not what they have now.

PS. I can’t possibly be the only one who wants to do this.

Psycho-neuro-endocrine-immunology. A reality in the integrated biosystem that is the children's bodies. If only every child in Gaza could receive this, it likely would marshal their own defenses.

After all, please realize that when an antibiotic is administered, its role is to slow bacterial growth to allow the immune system to move ahead in the battle to eliminate the bug: it's still your white blood cells that kill/remove, not the drug. Immune competence is key.

Especially key in light of two factors. First, the malnutrition; low protein inhibits immune responses, can't make the new necessary white cells.

And now, Gaza's on the edge of a Leptospirosis [Swamp Fever] epidemic because of rodent urine, no sanitation, and flooding. See my today's post for more. https://vinlopresti.substack.com/p/gaza-on-edge-of-swamp-fever-epidemic

