The ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza has killed more than 20,000 Palestinian children; over 44,000 are suffering from injuries, and more than 1,100 are dealing with permanent disabilities, according to figures released by the Gaza Health Ministry in early October 2025. More than 50,000 children are estimated to have been orphaned. Like most statistics from Gaza over the past two years, these numbers are very conservative. A proper accounting of the cost of the Western-backed Israeli barbarism has been impossible to undertake as the inferno keeps raging with no end in sight.

Operating under the hideous theology that children will grow up to be “terrorists” and are therefore fair targets now, the Israeli genocidaires have preyed upon Gaza’s most vulnerable with total impunity.

Doctors, who have volunteered in Gaza, have testified to the Israelis targeting children with deadly precision. “I have two children that I have photographs of that were shot so perfectly in the chest I couldn’t put my stethoscope over their heart more accurately and directly on the side of the head in the same child,” American surgeon Dr. Mark Perlmutter testified in July 2024.

Another doctor recalled how the Israelis targeted specific body parts on particular days: “The pattern of the targeting of specific body parts was something we all recognised, explained by what I describe as target practice by the Israeli soldiers.” One day, he observed boys had been shot specifically in their testicles.

Those who have survived this precise targeting carry trauma that would move mountains. Tragically, almost all children (96 percent) in Gaza felt their death was imminent, and nearly half of them (49 percent) actually wished to die, according to a December 2024 survey. About 92 percent of the children were “not accepting of reality,” 79 percent suffered from nightmares and 73 percent exhibited symptoms of aggression. That survey was more than a year ago. The survivors have endured 12 more months of unceasing torment since then.

At the start of the genocidal assault, children made up about half of Gaza’s population of 2.4 million. No one can accurately tell how far that number has shrunk after more than two years of the ongoing Israeli genocide, which has reduced Gaza to a dystopian hellscape unfit for human habitation.

Despite the so-called “ceasefire,” which the Israelis have violated nearly 1,000 times since it came into effect on October 10 last year, even basic relief for these children is a distant dream. The genocidaires even prevent most patients from accessing medical care abroad. Blocking nearly all aid, the Israelis have prohibited even stationery from entering the enclave. Prosthetics for the amputees are a distant dream.

With schools and playgrounds destroyed, children in the besieged enclave find no escape. Worse still, their tiny, emaciated bodies find no rest. Waiting in lines to carry buckets of water or bread from community kitchens for their families, they bear pain that the strongest among us would find intolerable. And it never ends. Each day the cycle repeats.

With the reality unbearable, an initiative has been undertaken to provide a brief escape for these children with virtual reality.

One of the children benefitting from this novel initiative by TECH MED Gaza is 10-year-old Mahmoud Abu Sabha, whose three siblings were killed in an Israeli strike ten months ago. “I saw green grass and lots of flowers. There was a blue sky without planes. I felt safe and happy, like I was breathing for the first time in a long time,” he described to The New Arab after a session with the virtual-reality headsets. “There was no shelling and no screaming … I wanted to stay there longer.”

“Inside the headset,” Mahmoud said, “my body reacted differently. When I’m there, I don’t think about anything scary. My heart calms down. I don’t feel tense.”

The virtual-reality aid has helped him regain some semblance of normalcy in the Gaza inferno. “I used to wake up terrified. Even when it was quiet, I could hear the planes in my head,” he said. “After the session, I sleep better. I don’t have nightmares every night any more. I can think about something positive, not just the war.”

11-year-old Yasser described his experience: “I was in a big garden with butterflies and trees. I felt like I could run freely, without hiding.”

Yasser has had a lot of grief to process: “We lost a relative in the bombing. After that, I became angry all the time. I didn’t like talking to anyone.” These sessions are helping him get better. “After using the glasses, I feel lighter. I’m not as angry as before,” he said. “I feel a little stronger.”

Last month, Quds News Network reported two cases in which children showed improvement as a result of the initiative:

Shahada, 11, developed a serious bacterial-infection-related condition caused by environmental contamination from the war. He suffers partial paralysis affecting his lower limbs, upper limbs, and respiratory system. After healthcare interruptions due to system collapse, he was referred to TECH MED Gaza. Staff say he showed no movement in early sessions but began attempting to move and walk by the third session.

Salah, 15, was shot in the head by a quadcopter drone while playing with friends. TECH MED staff provided physiotherapy and speech-therapy support. According to the program, Salah went from being unable to sit upright to walking within two weeks. He has since returned to school.

Abdul Rahman Abu Shamala, one of the key figures behind the virtual-reality initiative, described how it works: “We start by allowing children to describe the beauty they see. Then, gradually, they go back to talking about their painful experiences. The process helps children safely release psychological pressure. They move from calm to confession, from imagination to memory, without feeling overwhelmed.”

While this virtual-reality project offers much-needed relief to children carrying grief that would break the strongest, the reality is that it brings only a temporary escape to a tiny fraction of those affected. As the deadly Israeli siege grinds on, the precious children of Gaza bear its full weight, with no relief in sight. There is only so much more they can endure.

