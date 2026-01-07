Each day that children in Gaza go to makeshift tent schools to continue their education, they risk their lives.

Over the past 27 months of their ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip, the Israelis have decimated the educational infrastructure of the besieged enclave. Barely any schools are left standing, forcing children to sit on the floor under the flimsy protection of plastic tents to continue their formal education, which has been interrupted for the past two academic years due to Israeli barbarism.

However, even now that a so-called “ceasefire” is in effect, the children find no safety and every school day comes with risks. “Until my daughter gets to school, I honestly walk with my heart in my hand,” the mother of 7-year-old Tulin told Al Jazeera.

“Many times, I find myself involuntarily following her until she reaches the school. I feel there is something [dangerous], but I want her to learn,” she added. “If not for this situation, she would be in second grade now. But we are determined.”

Walking through the rubble of Beit Lahiya in central Gaza presents a challenge of its own, as the Israelis continue to target Palestinians with impunity and have killed 424 since the start of the “ceasefire” on October 10 last year.

“When I go to school, I am afraid of the shooting,” Tulin said. “I can’t find a wall to hide behind so the shelling or stray bullets don’t hit us.”

A day at school is often interrupted due to sniper fire from the Israelis, who continue to occupy more than half of the Gaza Strip.

“The location is difficult, close to the occupation [forces],” a teacher at Tulin’s school explained. “When the shooting starts, we tell the children: ‘Take the sleeping position.’ I get goosebumps, praying to God that no injuries occur. We make them lie on the ground until the shooting stops.”

“We have been exposed to gunfire more than once,” she added. “Despite this, we remain. The occupation’s policy is ignorance, and our policy is knowledge.”

Palestinians have always had a reputation for prioritising education — and even in the face of a live-streamed genocide, which has killed hundreds of thousands and completely upended the lives of the survivors, their thirst for learning endures.

Ahmed, an orphan who lost his father in the genocide, dreams of fulfilling the wishes of his martyred father. “We come with difficulty and leave with difficulty because of the shooting,” he told Al Jazeera. “But I want to fulfil the dream of my martyred father, who wanted to see me become a doctor.”

Destruction of schools

At the very start of the genocide, the Israeli leadership — and the average Israelis — were unambiguous in their intent to make Gaza unlivable and reduce it to a tent city. They made no bones about it: in its International Court of Justice (ICJ) application alleging the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza by Israel, South Africa devoted a section titled Expressions of Genocidal Intent against the Palestinian People by Israeli State Officials and Others. That section ran to eight pages (pp. 59 to 67) and collected statements from nearly every Israeli cabinet minister.

Consistent with this intent, the destruction of life-sustaining infrastructure in Gaza has been a key Israeli objective. With the full support of their Western and Arab backers, and amid the conspicuous impotence of so-called international institutions, the Israelis have destroyed nearly every educational institution in Gaza. Israeli soldiers have gleefully filmed themselves blowing up university and school buildings and burning down libraries.

This has translated into a catastrophic situation in Gaza.

“Our figures indicate that 98 percent of all schools in the Gaza Strip have suffered varying degrees of damage, ranging up to total destruction,” Kazem Abu Khalaf, the spokesperson for UNICEF in Palestine, told Al Jazeera.

“The human toll is staggering: approximately 638,000 school-aged children and 70,000 kindergarten-aged children have lost two full academic years and are entering a third year of deprivation,” the outlet adds.

These children are still the lucky ones. According to the education ministry, the Israelis had killed 18,346 students in the Gaza Strip by August 2025. To further cripple the education sector in the besieged enclave, the Israelis had also killed 970 teachers and administrators by then.

The trauma and severe developmental regression this calculated Israeli carnage has caused require “redoubled efforts” from the education specialists in the enclave.

Ban on learning material

However, the Israelis are busy making sure that traumatised children are even deprived of the resources to rebuild their lives or imagine a future beyond survival. Since the start of their genocide on October 7, 2023, the Israelis have allowed almost no educational material to enter the besieged enclave.

“The biggest challenge, in truth, is that … almost no learning materials have entered Gaza at all,” Abu Khalaf said.

Despite the efforts being made by UNICEF and other organisations in the Gaza Strip, the success of their efforts depends entirely on the Israelis lifting restrictions.

“We are communicating with all parties, including the Israeli side, to allow the entry of learning materials,” Abu Khalaf said. “It is not in anyone’s interest for a child in Gaza not to go to school.”

