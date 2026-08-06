Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
17h

I mean come on now, isn't it obvious that intentional extermination of the next generation is at work here by the demons? Is that a war crime squared? to the third power? tenth?

What the hell does it matter? Sit on your fucking hands, world.

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
18hEdited

People being picked off like shooting fish in barrel. But somehow it is not genocide and the israelis are not being arrested everywhere, despite the fact that just about every israeli adult is or has participated in the israeli genocide force? How is this possible? There should be arrests every time a plane from there lands over here.

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