Israel’s murderous rampage against the besieged children of Gaza continues apace, with a new report revealing that the Jewish state has slaughtered 300 Palestinian children in the 300 days since the start of the so-called “ceasefire” last October.

“This amounts to an average of one child every day, despite an agreement for the suspension of military operations and the full entry of humanitarian aid and relief almost 10 months ago,” UNICEF said on Thursday.

“A ceasefire that leaves an average of one child dead each and every day is failing children,” UNICEF official Edouard Beigbeder said. “With hundreds more children injured, many severely, children in Gaza are still waiting for the end to the violence they were promised.”

Genocide survivors in Gaza have been enduring an endless series of horrors since the start of the barbaric Israeli extermination campaign in October 2023. The Israelis continue to kill Palestinians in daily airstrikes, while severe restrictions on the entry of promised humanitarian aid into the enclave have deprived survivors of adequate food, clothing, and shelter.

Forced into a mere third of their territory due to the rapacious pace of Israeli occupation that continues to eat up more of their land each day, Palestinians’ suffering has been exacerbated by the total decimation of Gaza’s infrastructure. Children, who have been deprived of proper nutrition for nearly three years while enduring the loss of parents and other caregivers, have been the worst affected by Israel’s calculated savagery.

A UN report in June revealed a “consistent pattern of children being deliberately targeted by the Israeli security forces in Gaza.”

The report listed the following ways the Israelis have been killing Palestinian children in Gaza: sniper fire; armed quadcopter drone attacks; airstrikes and other strikes using heavy explosive weapons on homes and residential buildings; bombings of schools sheltering displaced people; attacks on displacement camps and tents; attacks on hospitals and healthcare facilities; destruction of civilian infrastructure essential for children’s survival; and restrictions on food, water, medicine, and humanitarian aid that have caused children to die from malnutrition, dehydration, disease, and lack of medical care.

These same methods continue to kill Palestinian children, 33 months into the livestreamed genocide, with no end in sight.

The Israelis have killed at least 21,000 children since October 7, while more than 58,000 children have lost one or both parents in this ceaseless carnage. Numerous reports and surveys have revealed that all surviving children require psychosocial support to overcome the horrific trauma they continue to endure.

However, due to severe Israeli restrictions, most children have no access to any kind of psychological support or specialised treatment for their traumas.

The Israeli assault on Palestinian life also includes the killing of foetuses. “Residents searching through the rubble of an Israeli strike in western Gaza City recovered the body of an unborn baby after the attack killed a pregnant woman, her husband and their five-year-old son,” Al Jazeera reported last week.

Despite the Palestinian resistance’s willingness to disarm, the Israelis have shown no inclination to end their barbaric assault. “We did not agree to it,” Netanyahu said of the so-called Board of Peace’s Hamas disarmament plan. “It was not our draft.”

The killings have continued.

“For children in Gaza, the test is simple,” UNICEF’s Beigbeder said. “Does the killing stop? Does aid reach them at scale? Do hospitals reopen and water flow? Will children return to school safely in September?”

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