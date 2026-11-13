Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
10h

I followed the link about Rafah & how the Zioscum assaults the Gazans as they return.

Imagine: released to get treatment for your illness, maybe feeling better, looking forward to returning home., flooded though it may be, and you're immediately made ill again by the filthy Zionist bastards attacking you at the Rafah crossing. It's exponentially despicable!

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PJ McG's avatar
PJ McG
10h

More and more genocidal war crimes by the Epstein Jews of Israhell

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