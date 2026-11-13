A man tends to his elderly mother, a cancer patient at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. Photo: UN

Deaths among cancer patients in the Gaza Strip have risen to three times their pre-genocide level as a result of the crisis in the provision of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, the continued refusal by the genocidal Israelis to allow patients to travel abroad for treatment, and the closure of the Rafah crossing, according to Muhammad Ibrahim Abu Nada, director of the Gaza Cancer Centre.

Abu Nada told Ultra Palestine that the daily death toll among cancer patients had risen from one to around three.

More than 11,000 cancer patients in the Gaza Strip are left with little hope of receiving the treatment they need as the Israelis have decimated the healthcare infrastructure in the besieged enclave and continue to severely restrict medical evacuations, denying the patients a chance to seek treatment abroad.

According to figures released by the Gaza Health Ministry last month, 2,027 patients, including 264 children, have died while waiting to receive medical care overseas. Yet, despite the dire humanitarian situation and its deadly toll, the Israelis have continued to obstruct patients seeking to travel abroad for specialist care.

The Israelis have attacked all 38 hospitals in Gaza, some of them multiple times. Only half of them are currently in operation at significantly reduced capacity due to the ongoing Israeli siege, which continues to prevent the entry of medicines and other essentials. The Israelis have also attacked all 158 primary healthcare centres in Gaza. Sixty-four of them have been put out of service; only 94 are partially operational.

The shortage of essential medicines has reached 45 percent, while the shortage of medicines for cancer and blood diseases has exceeded 61 percent, making it impossible for doctors in the enclave to provide adequate care to their patients.

The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, Gaza’s only specialist cancer hospital, was obliterated by the Israelis in a devastating attack in early 2025. The site of the hospital is nothing but rubble now:

Share

The hospital’s Wikipedia entry refers to it in the past tense.

“Cancer does not wait,” Abu Nada said. “With every day of delay, the hope of recovery diminishes, and the disease spreads further and faster throughout the body, leading to organ failure.”

He explained that cancer patients in Gaza were bearing the brunt of the ongoing genocide, which had severely affected their nutrition, living conditions and psychological well-being while exposing them to repeated bereavement. These factors have contributed to an increase in the number of patients and a rapid deterioration in their condition.

Abu Nada added that, of the 11,000 cancer patients in Gaza, around 4,000 have been referred for diagnosis and treatment outside the enclave because medical teams have been unable to provide them with the necessary care inside Gaza. However, the occupation prevents many of them from travelling.

Only 20 percent of patients receive chemotherapy, while the remaining 80 percent go without it, Abu Nada said, warning that without appropriate treatment, the disease spreads more rapidly throughout the body.

A man takes care of his brother, a cancer patient, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Photo: UN

“We have continually called either for treatment to be brought into the Gaza Strip and provided to patients, or for patients to be allowed to travel abroad to receive treatment, but there has been no response,” Abu Nada added.

Chemotherapy doses, diagnostic supplies and painkillers have also run out at the medical complexes that are still operational, such as the Nasser Medical Complex, which, incidentally, was attacked by the Israelis on Thursday morning, killing a senior surgeon, a child, and four others. This has forced medical teams to choose between patients, postpone doses, and reduce treatment protocols to the bare minimum.

The crossings have been a lifeline for the patients in Gaza. However, as they have done with everything else in Gaza, from food and water to even the weather, the Israelis have also weaponised the crossings. Numerous reports throughout the genocide have highlighted how they have not only prevented patients from leaving but also assaulted those who have returned after treatment abroad.

Without urgent intervention to restore Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure and compel the Israelis to expedite medical evacuations, cancer patients in the besieged enclave will continue to live on little more than a prayer. As conditions worsen four years into the ongoing genocide, the current rate of three deaths a day threatens to climb further.

Share

I’ve never put up a paywall, but this newsletter wouldn’t be possible without your support. If you are able, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription here, on Ko-fi, or on Patreon. You can also buy me a coffee or two at the link below. Thank you!