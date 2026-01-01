Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Vin LoPresti
1h

I am so depressed that the contribution I made to MSF (Doctors Without Borders), the largest among my holiday donations, will not help this situation. I figured that MSF seemed to somehow manage to get some docs and equipment into Gaza and they'd supplement in situations like this. Then the Zionist scum prohibited them from Palestine — a tremendous loss, theZio-scum knew what they were doing: preparing for moves like this to further torture the Gazan people. So sickening.

ZeeyahKim
2h

May Allah come to their aid.

May Allah have mercy upon them—both the living and the matyred.

