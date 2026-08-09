Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
10h

The zionazi epstein oligarchs are necrophiliacs, organ trafficking for profit.

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Trailbird Jan's avatar
Trailbird Jan
9h

Were we in the US ever the "good guys"? Might want to check with some Native Anericans on that. Also those who witnessed celebrations in the South as a slaves family member hung from a tree. It is still happening, just not covered by mainstream media. No amount of complicity from this country surprises me. My father was in Europe for 18 months fighting the Nazis. He never spoke about it but had photos of horror along the railroad tracks (he was an engineer on a train in France and Germany). He never voted to my knowledge and tried to get my brother to cross into Canada during the Vietnam draft. I have watched almost three years of these Western countries turn their backs on the Palestinians and was eventually blocked from posting on FB due to posting the truth from Gaza publicly and saying how I feel about Israhell. Sorry for the rant. I just have come to despise my own country for what they have supported for decades against the Palestinian people.

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