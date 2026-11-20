Hundreds of Palestinian children who survived years of relentless genocidal assault from their Israeli tormentors have died waiting for treatment abroad, as the Israelis continue to kill children in more ways than one can count.

The Gaza Health Ministry said on Thursday that at least 300 children have died while awaiting Israel’s permission to leave for life-saving medical treatment. This includes at least 90 children suffering from cancer. Another 5,400 children are still on medical travel lists, waiting for Israeli authorisation to leave the enclave, health officials added.

In a report last month, the health ministry revealed that 2,027 patients, including 264 children, had died waiting for treatment abroad. Those numbers continue to climb as Israel continues to block or severely restrict medical evacuations envisaged under the October 2025 “ceasefire” agreement.

Source: World Health Organisation (WHO)

The Western-backed Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip has been especially devastating for children. According to figures compiled by Gaza’s Health Ministry, the Israelis have killed more than 22,000 children. The ministry counts only those bodies recovered and brought to hospitals, meaning that the actual death toll is likely higher.

An estimated 8,000 Palestinians remain buried beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings across the Gaza Strip. Many others have disappeared and are feared to be either languishing in Israeli rape and torture dungeons or to have been killed in them.

The Israelis have also left 71,846 children orphaned. More than a million children are food-insecure as the Israelis continue their siege of the Gaza Strip despite the “ceasefire,” while 914,102 children have been deprived of education.

Children lining up for hours in front of soup kitchens and dragging jerrycans full of water, obtained after waiting for hours for the infrequent water tankers, have become a feature of childhood in the Gaza Strip over the past three years of the genocide.

Having lost their fathers, thousands of children have been forced to shoulder the responsibility of supporting their families and abandon their education to search for food and keep their families alive.

Those who suffer most are children with chronic illnesses or those who have sustained injuries during Israel’s ongoing genocidal assault. Having devastated the Gaza Strip’s healthcare infrastructure, the Israelis have left children in need of urgent medical treatment with little hope other than medical evacuation abroad.

However, for many, the wait never seems to end, as the Israelis continue to snuff out any hope of medical evacuation, thereby condemning these children to slow, agonising deaths.

With more than 5,000 children awaiting medical evacuation, the death toll is likely to rise far beyond the 300 already recorded.

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