Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
2h

How chilling is it that these scumbag bastards want to give the world a running visual display of how they're crushing a people (amalek) from their land. Horrific stuff only psychopathic killers resort to.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1h

IF a ceasefire is real, the land that one side possessed at that time DOES NOT grow, UNLESS there is something dishonest, immoral, shady and vile taking place.

Though hardly anyone of authority and power speaks up, much less intercedes, some of us can say, WE SEE YOU!!! 😡😡😡

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