For the past three years, our screens and minds have been inundated with countless images of Palestinians enduring unimaginable suffering: carrying the remains of their children, weeping over a martyred friend, rushing a wounded compatriot to the nearest hospital in the aftermath of yet another Israeli bombing, bailing water out of their flooded tents, or waiting, exasperated, with a pot in hand, in front of a community kitchen for the only meal they will have that day.

Caught in the midst of an unbearable calamity, their grieving faces are often the only image of them that people outside Gaza ever glimpse. These fleeting images obscure the rich, fulfilling, loving, professional and personal lives they have lived and would continue to live were it not for the barbarism inflicted upon them by the genocidal Israelis, with the full complicity of Western and Arab governments.

Amid an unrelenting stream of images of crushing misery, it is easy to forget that, before the genocide, Gaza had one of the highest literacy rates in the world, at 98.2 percent. The adults we see waiting in line for food or bailing water out of their flooded tents are, more often than not, professors, scholars, engineers, teachers and professionals from countless other fields.

This week, a video of an elderly man standing forlornly in line outside a community kitchen, pot in hand, went viral.

The old man’s unkempt beard, his worn-out clothes, the weariness that comes with advancing age, and his eyes, which barely concealed his pain, conveyed the story of the suffering in Gaza without a single word being uttered.

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As the video went viral, the old man’s identity emerged.

“I’m Abdullah Muhammad Sabir,” he says in one interview. “Originally, we’re from the al-Sabeh Al-Kafarna family. I went to Egypt, where I did my bachelor’s degree in engineering. I earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, specialising in power stations.”

Sabir told another interviewer that he was a professor who had taught mechanics, land surveying, water treatment, and power plant engineering to postgraduate students in Libya and Saudi Arabia before returning to Gaza 30 years ago.

The past three years of genocide, however, have taken everything from Sabir.

“Miserable is the person who has seen a life of comfort, a good and happy life, and then goes back to zero,” he says. “The Palestinian people in Gaza are suffering, suffering, suffering, enduring bitter hardship, my friend. Homes collapsed, and the clothes burned. The money burned. Everything burned. Everything people worked for and earned all their lives...

“They’re back at zero, and below zero. Because it’s psychological pain. We have severe, severe psychological illnesses.”

At 77, Sabir, who has lost a son and a son-in-law in the ongoing Israeli genocide, is living through the hardest days of his life.

“By God, I’ve never seen anything like what we’re going through right now in my entire life,” he says. “Who would ever have imagined I’d be carrying water and doing heavy chores like this? I never did things like this before.”

Even so, like a quintessential Palestinian elder, he puts things into perspective: “Still, praise be to God for everything.”

No longer a professor, Sabir embodies a quiet dignity in the face of Israeli-imposed misery that no classroom can teach.

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