Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Robert Barnier's avatar
Robert Barnier
20h

END I S R A E L

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
19hEdited

Sabir bears some reasonable resemblance to a close friend of mine when he was younger and thinner, so it's even more shocking to see him. My friend is also an educator. I can't imagine him suffering like this. [My friend is also Italian-American like me. All us Mediterranean types kind of resemble one another].

As always: F*ck YOU ISRAEL.

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