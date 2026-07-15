The Israelis killed 14 Palestinians over the past 24 hours as they continue to accelerate the slaughter of genocide survivors in the besieged enclave without respite, despite a supposed ceasefire being in effect.

Wednesday began with another brutal Israeli assault on a home in Deir al-Balah, killing a father, a mother, and their six-year-old daughter. The attack left just one survivor from the family: four-year-old Sami Abu Qassem, who, Quds News Network reported, “fell asleep in his mother’s arms and woke to find that his entire family had been killed in the attack, including his father, mother, and sister.”

“A number of victims remain trapped under the rubble or are lying in the streets, as ambulance and civil defence crews are still unable to reach them,” the Gaza Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Israelis killed seven police personnel in an attack on a police post near Shadia Abu Ghazala School in Jabalia. The Israeli attack on Gaza’s security apparatus has been relentless since the halt in active fighting last October and is part of its strategy to cause chaos in the enclave in the absence of law enforcement, allowing the gangs it funds to run amok.

The seven police personnel Israel killed in Gaza on Tuesday.

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Additionally, its genocidal troops have been regularly killing aid-truck drivers. Its gangs have also abducted truck drivers, officials, and civilians and taken them into the Israeli-occupied part of Gaza, east of the so-called “yellow line.”

The killings in Gaza never stopped. Since the announcement of the Trump-fronted “ceasefire,” more than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed.

On Tuesday, the Government Media Office in Gaza reported that the Israeli occupation has committed 3,689 violations of the “ceasefire” agreement over the course of 275 days, resulting in the killing of 1,122 Palestinians, the injury of 3,599 others, and the detention of 142 Palestinians.

Apart from the killings, Israel has maintained a tight siege on the enclave. Only 58,664 trucks had entered the Gaza Strip out of the 165,000 trucks that were supposed to have entered (at an agreed-upon average of 600 trucks per day). This represents just 35 percent of the agreed amount.

The statement decried “the occupation’s systematic policy of targeting and exterminating our Palestinian people and its ongoing policy of killing without interruption.”

Despite Hamas’s dissolution of its administration to pave the way for the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), the Israelis have continued to bar the entry of Palestinian technocrats who were meant to govern Gaza after Hamas gave up power.

This Israeli intransigence has resulted in catastrophic conditions in Gaza as genocide survivors continue to struggle for basic necessities such as food, water, and medicines. Reconstruction of the enclave remains a far cry while destruction and killings continue to accelerate, with no sign of stopping.

Three years into the livestreamed genocide that has played out in all its gory detail across our screens, entire families continue to be wiped out without consequence for their Western-backed Israeli genocidaires, leaving children like Sami Abu Qassem to grow up without a family.

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