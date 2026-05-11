Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spencer Gray's avatar
Spencer Gray
1d

This is barbaric. It sickens me how sexual assault is still being weaponized everywhere. (It’s also happening in ICE detention centers here in America). This systemic abuse is not only a profound moral outrage but also a catalyst for further injustice and suffering. The targeting of vulnerable women (and all Palestinians) has long been grounds for military intervention or armed response by other countries outside of America. The entire planet needs to get off its laurels and ACT because the United States will not do anything but send money, make excuses and spin narratives.

A revolutionary solution by other countries begins with global accountability and a military response against Isntreal. In the meantime, the international community must intensify diplomatic pressure on Israel to immediately halt all forms of abuse and to grant independent access to detainees for impartial investigation. Legal mechanisms, including the International Criminal Court, should be leveraged to ensure perpetrators are held responsible, even by force.

Simultaneously, empowering Palestinian civil society and human rights organizations is crucial to document abuses, support victims, and amplify their voices on the world stage. Media platforms must break the silence and expose these atrocities comprehensively to build widespread public awareness and solidarity.

Ultimately, ending this cycle of violence requires a military political resolution because we have too many apologists and profiteers. We need support systems that respect Palestinian rights and human dignity as well. Until then, the fight against these abuses must be relentless, unwavering, and inclusive of all who advocate for justice and humanity.

Reply
Share
Isabelle Kay's avatar
Isabelle Kay
1d

Is there any institution/group inside or outside Israhell who could pressure to visit? US governors or members of congress?

Reply
Share
3 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture