Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
Oct 11Edited

What always hits me is the Jungian projection whereby the Zionists reveal their inner shadow terrorist when they accuse these poor women, school teachers et al. of being terrorists. Of course, we know that every freaking Zionist IS one by nature.

And what's this magnometer between the legs? A magnetometer measures magnetic fields. What's the Zionist excuse for abuse here?

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
Oct 11

The most immoral army in the world.

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