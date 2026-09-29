Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
Sep 29

We outside Gaza undoubtedly "can never fully grasp ".

But Dr. al-Bursh's words dig the pathos profoundly into our souls.

And those imbeciles in the world who "know none of it " should either get educated or get lost.

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Masooda Alekozai's avatar
Masooda Alekozai
Sep 29

inna lillahi wa inallah-e-raji'oon 💔

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