[Repost] Original Documentary: Every Accusation is a Confession

This film explores the narcissistic nature of Israeli society in light of the genocide Israel has been perpetrating in Gaza for over two years. It counters the avalanche of atrocity propaganda that the Israelis flooded the airwaves with in the aftermath of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation by the Palestinian resistance on October 7, and addresses the twisted Israeli psyche that compulsively projects its own depravities onto its enemies.

It focuses especially on the Israeli obsession with rape, expanding upon the Israel and rape article I published in July 2024 on this Substack.

I first published this documentary, which I wrote with Propaganda & Co., in September.

Hope you find it informative.

