Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Helena Pikała's avatar
Helena Pikała
5h

Don't believe in US Europe politicisns they are all zionists murderers trash

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
5h

This is news to me, so thank you for it!

I'll say it's disappointing and angering, but not surprising. Living in the States I observe (with shame for us here) that Europeans are more brave ---- and so quick to protest. Maybe if they learn of this, they may stand up against it.

These tentacles of destruction are far-reaching. They need to be dried out.

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