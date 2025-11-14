Epstein to Barrack: “Photos look good.”

A tranche of documents released by the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday has revealed several interesting exchanges between the dead sex trafficker and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his friends, who happen to be some of the most powerful men in the world. While the mainstream press, the propaganda arm of the American empire, is busy looking for lurid details of sexual escapades in the emails, it is failing to report on the most significant element of these disclosures: Epstein’s ties to Israeli intelligence. Epstein, whose properties were rigged with hidden cameras, collected kompromat on leading political and business figures to serve Israeli interests. But that detail is a bit too inconvenient for the legacy media to give any air, so it is focused on finding the degrees of separation between Trump and Epstein. A small email chain in the tranche, however, is instructive of the way the United States is conducting its foreign policy in the Middle East.

Among the 20,000 pages of documents, there is an email communication between Epstein and Tom Barrack, the US Ambassador to Turkey.

The first email, sent by Barrack on March 9, 2016 at 12:28 pm, reads:

Hope ur good. Let’s catch up

Five hours later, at 5:31 pm, Epstein responded:

send photos of you and child. -- make me smile

An hour later, at 6:26 pm, Epstein sends Barrack another email, which reads as follows:

hope you are well, photos look good. fyi I receive many calls a week about both Donald (redacted, marla, beauty contest. mara lago etc.) and clinton from reporters. less so recently with clinton , but my answers are always i have nothing to say . or i try to ignore altogether. A few times i have been ambushed on the street with questions . but am more careful now

Email correspondence between Epstein and Barrack.

Share

Between the two Epstein emails, Barrack’s reply to his request is missing, but Epstein’s response — “photos look good” — suggests that the paedophile was pleased with whatever he received from the wrinkle-faced real-estate developer, who was 69 at the time of their correspondence in 2016.

The content of the email and Barrack’s closeness with Epstein strongly suggest the possibility of the billionaire being compromised in the blackmailing operation that the sex-trafficking paedophile ran on behalf of Israel. When Trump was dilly-dallying on attacking Iran after being asked to do so by Israel in June, an Israeli rabbi openly threatened the US president with the prospect of releasing the Epstein files that would implicate him. The withholding of the Epstein files — contrary to Trump’s pre-election promise — has riled his MAGA base since his reelection.

Barrack may appear as a much smaller fish in comparison to Trump, but his actions and pronouncements since his posting in the Middle East make it clear that the only entity he is serving, despite being the representative of the United States, is Israel. Moreover, Barrack’s appointment to one of the most important regions in the world cannot be a coincidence. “Barrack is to Trump as Bebe Rebozo was to Nixon, which is the best friend,” Trump acolyte Roger Stone once told The New York Times, describing the closeness between the two real-estate moguls who have known each other since the 1980s.

Barrack, an Arabic speaker who traces his lineage to a Christian family from the Beqaa region in eastern Lebanon, has devoted nearly all of 2025 to disarming Hezbollah, thereby paving the way for delivering Lebanon to the Israelis on a platter, as the Jewish supremacists squatting in occupied Palestine march towards their genocidal Greater Israel plans.

On a spree of unhinged interviews over the past few months, Barrack has unambiguously stated that the Arabs of the region have no option but to submit themselves to Jewish domination, acknowledged that the sole purpose of the Lebanese army is to suppress its own people, not to fight the Jewish invaders, and that the Israelis have no respect for the Sykes-Picot borders, which they will redraw as they please.

Barrack made his billions in real-estate while working in the Middle East — in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. For acting as an unregistered foreign agent for the Emirati monarchy, Barrack was jailed in 2021. A close confidante of Trump and the Kushners, The New York Times reported in 2018 that Barrack played the role of a “matchmaker between Mr. Trump and the Persian Gulf princes.” Barrack, who the NYT article says, occupies a “unique place in the Trump world, at once a fellow tycoon and a flattering courtier, a confidant and a power broker,” introduced Jared Kushner to the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman as well as to the rulers of Qatar. These ties have been great for Kushner’s business. The Saudi sovereign wealth fund has invested $2 billion in Kushner’s private equity firm, Affinity Partners. The Qataris, as well as the Emiratis, have pumped billions in the firm to propel assets under its management to nearly $5 billion.

Steve Witkoff, another Trump confidante and real-estate mogul, recently admitted on 60 Minutes that the real-estate development plans for the besieged Gaza Strip have been in the works from the time the genocide of the Palestinians in the enclave started over two years ago. Sitting next to him during the interview, the shock on Kushner’s face at Witkoff’s frank admission was palpable. Interestingly, Kushner himself remarked early last year that “Gaza’s waterfront property — it could be very valuable.”

Trump also sees the land of 2.3 million Palestinians, with nowhere to go, as valuable real-estate that he could turn into the Riviera of the Middle East, depicted in a dystopian horror AI video in which Trump is shown cavorting with scantily clad, busty women as his billionaire friends and Netanyahu lounge by the pool at Trump Gaza. The site, where thousands remain buried in the rubble of their homes, is a real-estate bonanza for these compromised ghouls.

An all-round capitalist grifter, a 2010 New York Magazine puff piece on Barrack — who is described in the article as “a 63-year-old billionaire with a gleaming shaved head, summer-in-Sardinia tan, personally trained muscles, and sockless tasseled loafers” — reports that his firm, Colony Capital, purchased Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, averting foreclosure. “[A]fter doing the Jackson deal, Barrack and his team began to wonder whether they might have stumbled on a whole new class of investment: the distressed celebrity,” the article states. As part of the deal to repay Barrack, Jackson had to generate new revenue; one of the ways to do so was the 50 shows of the This Is It tour, scheduled to begin in July 2009. Jackson died in June, weeks before the first show.

In the end, Barrack’s cameo in Jackson’s final act is less an odd footnote than a mirror of the entire ecosystem he inhabits — an ecosystem where celebrity, capital, and power are mined until they break, and where the wreckage is written off as just another deal. From his proximity to disgraced operators to his entanglements with sex-trafficking paedophiles and foreign intelligence networks, Barrack embodies a class of men who treat human lives, global crises, and even national policy as assets to be leveraged. The human cost of their decisions is irrelevant to them. And as long as figures like him glide seamlessly between backroom influence and public authority, the world they shape will continue to bear their signature: ruthless, genocidal, unaccountable, and fatally profitable for everyone but the people living in its shadow and rotting in its rubble.

Share

Unfortunately, paid subscriptions have nearly dried up over the past few months. They are a lifeline, especially after this happened. If you’re able, please consider a paid subscription here or on Ko-fi or Patreon. You can also buy me a coffee or two at the link below. Thank you!

Buy me a coffee