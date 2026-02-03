In corporate India, Anil Ambani has long been relegated to a non-story. It wasn’t always the case. In the early 2000s, he was a media darling, featured on front pages for doing such revolutionary things as going for morning runs on Delhi roads whenever he was in the Indian capital. For the pedigree-obsessed Indian press, the interest in Anil came due to his lineage. The younger son of Dhirubhai Ambani — a billionaire with a typically formulaic and fraudulent rags-to-riches story devoid of the bribery, scams, and networks that pave the way for such vast accumulation of wealth — Anil, who is married to an erstwhile Bollywood star, took roughly the same inheritance as his elder brother, Mukesh, after an acrimonious family dispute in 2005. Despite the split in wealth, the two brothers were among the wealthiest individuals in India and the world.

Two decades later, Mukesh remains India’s richest man, with a net worth that exceeds $100 billion and businesses spread across numerous sectors, from oil and gas to franchise cricket and consumer goods. He was recently in the news for hosting an extravagant wedding for one of his two sons — a ceremony that went on for days across different countries and whose guest list included everyone who is anyone in the world. Not given to subtlety, Mukesh’s garish display of wealth at the wedding would make Trump look like a slumdog in comparison.

The younger brother’s trajectory, on the other hand, has consistently gone south. In the two decades since the family breakup, Anil’s wealth has steadily plummeted. During court proceedings in the UK in 2020, Anil’s lawyer told the court that “his net worth is zero once his liabilities are taken into account... Quite simply, he was a wealthy businessman, now he is not.”

The corrupt defence deal

Anil’s overextended empire, built on enormous debt, fell apart. As his fortunes plummeted, Indian media lost interest in him. The last time Anil was in the news for a major business deal was nearly a decade ago, when his company, Reliance Defence Ltd., formed a joint venture with France’s Dassault Aviation to facilitate the Modi government’s purchase of 36 Rafale jets for about €7.8 billion in 2016. Indian opposition parties argued that the deal was massively overpriced and alleged irregularities in how Dassault’s Indian offset partner (Reliance Defence) was chosen. Notably, Anil Ambani’s defence firm — which was incorporated just weeks before the Rafale deal — did not have prior weapons manufacturing or defence production experience. Yet, it was a beneficiary of one of India’s biggest defence deals to date.

The opposition parties demanded a probe. The case eventually went to the Supreme Court of India, which asked for details of the pricing and decision-making process. The government initially resisted but ultimately submitted pricing details in a “sealed envelope” to the court, citing national security and confidentiality concerns. In a staggering case of juridical malpractice, the Supreme Court (under Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi — remember the name, he will surface again in this story) accepted the government’s “sealed envelope” defence — a move that effectively shielded the deal from cross-examination and allowed the court to base its verdict on evidence the public and petitioners were forbidden from seeing.

Irrespective of the court’s findings, the fact that Anil’s firm won the deal with no prior experience in defence was a clear indication of his standing within the power circles of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which came to power in May 2014 with Modi at the helm.

Anil and Mukesh Ambani standing in front of a poster of their father, Dhirubhai Ambani.

The Epstein connection

The latest batch of Epstein files, released on January 30, reveal close ties between the paedophile Israeli intelligence operative and Anil Ambani. Anil served as a conduit for Modi’s diplomatic outreach to the US and Israeli elites ahead of key state visits.

Modi was treated as a pariah by the West before his 2014 ascent to India’s premiership. The US government denied Modi a diplomatic visa and revoked his existing visa under a 1998 law barring entry to foreigners who have committed “particularly severe violations of religious freedom.” The American decision came in the wake of the 2002 anti-Muslim pogroms — which killed around 2,000 Muslims — that Modi oversaw in the western Indian state of Gujarat when he was its chief minister. After his rapid ascent to the highest political office in the country, Modi’s bloody past was quickly forgotten.

Anil sent a text message to Epstein on March 16, 2017. “Hello. Was in delhi. Leadership wld like ur help for me to meet jared and bannon asap,” he wrote, referring to Trump henchman and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Steve Bannon, Trump’s advisor during the first term. “PI advise. Likely visit to dc by pm in may to meet donald. Also assitance on that.”

Epstein suggested a meeting with the then US Ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack, instead, as a meeting with the duo would not amount to much.

Epstein wrote: “steve and jared are meeting 15 people a day. mostly meet and greet with little follow up.. state dept is way understaffed. MBS s meeting took time to set and basically a waste of time. . though photo op was what they wanted. . its early for anything meaningful.. you should meet with tom barrack.”

Continuing the same discussion, Epstein added: “its like a wedding where there is a line to shake the hand of the bride and groom. . hugs , well wishes . and then on to another event.”

Modi would subsequently visit the US in June 2017 and meet Donald Trump for the first time.

India-Israel ties

The very next month, he became the first Indian prime minister to visit Tel Aviv, marking a significant departure from the existing Indian foreign policy with regards to Palestine.

Modi’s trip to Tel Aviv also appears to have been closely coordinated between Anil and Epstein. In a text dated February 23, 2017, Epstein informed the Indian tycoon: “in the email I sent you Ehud Baraks contact details.” On March 5, the paedophile offered to set up a meeting between the two, but it wouldn’t take place due to Ambani’s busy schedule. “Ehud was flying to meet. should I cancel him?” Epstein wrote. “Cancel him,” Ambani replied. (Barak has been accused by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre of being a particularly violent rapist. She wrote in her memoir that the former Israeli prime minister “raped me more savagely than anyone had before.”)

In a March 29 text, Epstein tells Ambani that “israel strategy” would be the focus of discussion in Modi’s meeting with Trump later that year. “what i am told is that discussions re israel strategy were dominating modi dates,” Epstein wrote. A couple of days later, Anil informed Epstein of Modi’s impending Israel visit and posed him a question, “who do u know fir track 2.”

“Let’s talk on phone Friday,” Epstein responded.

In an email dated July 6, 2017, Epstein wrote to someone named Jabor Y.: “The Indian Prime minisiter modi took advice. and danced and sang in israel for the benefit of the US president. they had met a few weeks ago.. IT WORKED. !”

In a choreographed appearance tailor-made for the cameras, Modi and Netanyahu met at a beach in Tel Aviv. Modi later tweeted a photo of their rendezvous at the beach, referring to Netanyahu as “my friend.”

During that trip, several defence deals were inked between the two countries. Among them was an agreement for India to acquire the phone surveillance tool Pegasus, which is built by the Israeli firm, NSO Group.

“The Modi visit was notably cordial, complete with a carefully staged moment of him and Prime Minister Netanyahu walking together barefoot on a local beach. They had reason for the warm feelings,” The New York Times reported in 2022. “Their countries had agreed on the sale of a package of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear worth roughly $2 billion – with Pegasus and a missile system as the centerpieces.”

Pegasus in Indian politics

Pegasus proved to be a huge boon for Modi’s domestic politics.

In 2019, the Indian Supreme Court was to deliver one of its most consequential verdicts. It had to decide whether the land in the eastern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on which a 16th-century mosque stood until it was demolished by a frenzied Hindutva mob in 1992 — with the state’s active participation — belonged to Muslims or Hindus.

In April that year, Ranjan Gogoi — the aforementioned Chief Justice of the Indian Supreme Court — was accused of sexual harassment by one of his staffers. A manifestly conflicted three-judge panel, which included Gogoi himself, promptly examined the complainant’s allegations and cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Following the complainant’s allegations, however, an Indian agency began surveilling several phone numbers belonging to her and her relatives. “A total of 11 phone numbers belonging to the complainant and her family were selected by an unidentified official of the Indian agency, which is a client of NSO Group,” an Indian outlet reported in 2021.

In contravention of all legal norms and common sense, the Gogoi-led Supreme Court’s verdict in November 2019 went in favour of the Hindus, paving the way for the building of a grand temple to Hindu deity Rama at the exact site where the mosque once stood — thereby fulfilling a longstanding promise of Modi’s Hindu nationalist party to its right-wing voters. In what appears to be a classic case of quid pro quo, Gogoi was appointed by the Modi government to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the bicameral Indian Parliament, within days of his retirement from the Supreme Court. Like the Ambanis, the Indian government is also devoid of any appreciation for subtleties.

Pegasus had done the trick.

India remains among the most prolific users of the Pegasus spyware, deploying it on the devices of journalists, opposition leaders, and dissidents.

Burgeoning relationship

The ties between India and Israel have continued to strengthen in the years since Modi’s 2017 Tel Aviv visit. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri), India bought more than a third (34 percent) of the Israeli arms exports between 2020-24.

India has continued supplying the Israelis with weapons despite the ongoing genocide in Gaza — a fact that the champions of BRICS and the mythical multipolar world conveniently and consistently forget to mention in their analyses. The tone-deaf Indian press has reported their country’s enthusiastic participation in the Gaza genocide in celebratory terms.

In India, Israel has found a willing market for its weapons of surveillance and mass killing, and has also found a dependable ally at the United Nations.

“[I]n June 2019, India voted in support of Israel at the UN’s Economic and Social Council to deny observer status to a Palestinian human rights organisation, a first for the nation,” The New York Times reported in 2022. That pattern has continued throughout the genocide. Unlike most third-world — and BRICS — states, India has either abstained from voting or voted against the Palestinian position at the United Nations Security Council. In June 2025, nearly two years into the genocide, India abstained from voting in a UNSC resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

India’s moves with respect to Israel have popular backing. The Muslim minority in the country is increasingly being pushed to the brink with overt anti-Muslim rhetoric pushed at the highest level; it often manifests into lynching of ordinary Muslims on the flimsiest of pretexts. A 2021 report revealed that India accounted for more than half of anti-Muslim content on Twitter. That trend has continued during the Gaza genocide. “Amid the Israel-Gaza war, Indian right-wing accounts are among leading amplifiers of anti-Palestinian fake news,” Al Jazeera reported in 2023.

‘Yes, defintley’

On July 8, 2017 — two days after Modi wrapped up his first Tel Aviv visit — former Harvard president and ardent Israel supporter Larry Summers enquired Epstein whether he still believed Trump was a better president than Hillary Clinton would have been.

“You were defending idea that he was better than Hillary a few months ago. Would you still?” Summers asked the paedophile.

Epstein was unequivocal in his response: “yes, defintley India israel. for example great and all his doing.” For Epstein, as a true Israeli intelligence operative working to advance Israeli interests, the most important matter was whether Trump secured favourable deals for Israel.

By the time the dust settled on Modi’s 2017 visits, the line between statecraft and the interests of billionaire intermediaries had vanished entirely.

Anil Ambani may have disappeared from the business pages, but this latest tranche of Epstein files reveals in stark detail that his real utility was as an intermediary to something far more sinister. What endures — unlike his businesses — is the architecture he helped normalise. Diplomacy subcontracted to intelligence assets and sexual predators. Surveillance tools sold as “national security” and then weaponised against complainants, dissidents, and minorities. And a foreign policy that theatrically invokes civilisation while materially aligning itself with apartheid, occupation, and genocide.

