Palestine Will Be Free

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
12h

Thanks for reporting this. My knowledge was thin. But, oh gods, the world feels like a sewer overflowing with these vile men, coming at us from all angles; all anyone talks about. And I can only think of what that says about the decaying condition of western civilization!

Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
13h

Brilliant investigative work on the Epstein-Ambani nexus. The sealed envelope defense in the Rafale case was particularly egregious becuase it essentially turned the Supreme Court into an accomplice rather than a check on executive overreach. I saw similar patterns play out when working with South Asian policy analysts, where commercial intermediaries end up driving foreign policy in ways that completly bypass democratic oversight.

