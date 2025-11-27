Palestine Will Be Free

George Leone
Targeting doctors and their families to spread lies is beyond cruel. Dr. al-Hams and his daughter faced this because they save lives, not because they’re criminals. Gaza’s medical heroes deserve protection, not propaganda and imprisonment

Rosey
He is a hero and always will be a hero like every dr, medical personnel and journalists that Israel have kidnapped and murdered under the false allegations of being a member of Hamas.

The only terrorists in Gaza and the West Bank are Israelis and their complicit supporters. They thrive on evil and will never start to compare to the brave Palestinians.

The world has witnessed their actions which are given complete impunity by the international community. Israel is a rogue pariah state and when the US stop funding them it will be finished.

