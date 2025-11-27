A short video released by unidentified sources has claimed that Dr. Marwan al-Hams was lured and deceived by a woman identified only as Charlotte, who pretended she was featuring him in a documentary in the lead-up to his abduction. Although its origins remain obscure, the video bears all the hallmarks of an Israeli intelligence operation, attempting to portray the doctor as a militant and, therefore, a justified target for abduction.

As I reported earlier this week, Dr. al-Hams was abducted by the Mista’arvim unit of the occupation forces from a field hospital in al-Mawasi in Rafah. Mista’arvim comprise Arab Jews who operate in civilian clothes and pretend to be locals before executing their operations.

Dr. al-Hams was wounded in the leg and a photographer was murdered by the Israelis during his abduction on July 21. The Israelis have claimed without evidence that Dr. al-Hams — who served as the director of Abu Youssef al Najjar Hospital and the director of field hospitals at the Gaza Ministry of Health at the time of his abduction — was a “Hamas terrorist.”

“Marwan Al-Hams, a Hamas terrorist involved in the determination of Lt. Hadar Goldin’s death, was apprehended in a special intelligence-based operation,” the terrorist Israeli military announced in a tweet on November 21, justifying its criminal act.

The body of Goldin, a terrorist in the Israeli occupation forces, was captured by Palestinian resistance in 2014 during an Israeli assault on Gaza. The Israeli army announced Goldin’s death soon after his capture. He is believed to have been killed in an aerial bombardment after the Israelis activated the Hannibal Directive during their assault on Gaza in the summer of 2014 to prevent his capture. More than 2,300 Palestinians were slaughtered by the Jewish state during its 2014 assault on Gaza.

To put pressure on him and coerce false confessions, the Israelis also abducted Dr. al-Hams’s daughter, nurse Tasneem al-Hams, in an identical Mista’arvim operation on October 2. “The Palestinian Center for Prisoners’ Advocacy reports that it has obtained documented information confirming that the Israeli occupation authorities are using the detained Palestinian nurse, Tasneem Marwan al-Hams, the daughter of the imprisoned Palestinian physician Dr. Marwan al-Hams, as a tool of pressure and coercion in an attempt to force her father to provide statements and confessions that serve the occupation’s narrative in certain cases,” the advocacy group said in a statement on Monday.

However, even after four months of incarceration “under dire humanitarian conditions,” the Israelis have not provided any proof of the doctor’s involvement in resistance activities.

Now, new footage appears to reveal the circumstances of his abduction.

A two-minute, ten-second video that surfaced on Thursday attempts to portray the doctor as a militant and reveals a concerted effort by a woman posing as a filmmaker to lure and deceive him under the pretext of making a documentary featuring him as a “hero in Gaza.”

“Marwan is part of a brutal terrorist organization,” the video subtitled in English and French claims. “A woman managed to lure him into a trap and deceive him,” a voiceover in French states. The video purports to show a WhatsApp conversation between Dr. al-Hams and a woman named Charlotte. In the chats, the doctor expresses his gratitude for her support for his well-being and for the Palestinian cause.

The video claims that the doctor fell into a trap, leading to the completion of “a brilliant military operation.”

Dr. al-Hams is then shown being forced inside a tunnel by the occupation forces before the video concludes with the message: “Coming Soon…”

Curiously, Dr. al-Hams’s daughter, Tasneem, was released from Israeli captivity on the same day that the video surfaced.

Tasneem’s release was expected on November 16, but she remained incarcerated without explanation. She was eventually released on Thursday without prior communication.

Tasneem al-Hams is reunited with her family in Gaza.

Tasneem al-Hams before and after her release.

It does not take a genius to understand that the Israelis would not sit on a video for four months to sneak out a trailer video against a supposed “Hamas terrorist.”

Usually, they release fabricated videos prior to operations against prohibited targets such as hospitals and medical professionals — more than 1,700 of whom have been killed by the Jewish supremacists over the past 25 months.

Having been unable to justify the incarceration and torture of Dr. al-Hams more than four months after his abduction, the Israelis are now making full use of their propaganda and filmmaking expertise to fling dirt on him, hoping something sticks.

It remains to be seen what else is “coming soon,” as Israel’s latest obnoxious propaganda video promised, but its first iteration has only managed to reveal the vile efforts Israelis make to frame, abduct, torture, rape, and potentially kill civilians who survive their relentless bombings and sniper fire.

Dr. Marwan al-Hams’s ordeal lays bare the ruthless precision with which the Israelis target Palestinians. From calculated entrapment to propaganda campaigns, every step reveals a system designed to intimidate, discredit, and destroy. Israel’s brutality is a daily reality, and this latest episode only underscores the relentless violence and oppression that ordinary Palestinians endure, even those who dedicate their lives to saving others.

