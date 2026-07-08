Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya’s son has made a fervent appeal to save his father, who is being relentlessly abused in Israeli rape and torture dungeons, after it was recently revealed that there is a possibility that he could be killed by the Israelis in captivity.

“Regrettably the time for appeals has passed — the moment has arrived for a final opportunity, a last call addressed to every person to intervene urgently and speak out about my father’s situation,” Elias, Dr. Abu Safiya’s son, told Middle East Eye.

“The world clearly doesn’t see us as human beings or deserving of equal rights. There is far more support for Israeli causes than Palestinian ones. We have been abandoned, and Palestinians like my father are being abandoned in Israeli prison cells and left to die.”

Dr. Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, was abducted from the hospital on December 27, 2024, and has been held in Israeli dungeons without charge since then.

There have been regular reports of the inhumane torture that he is being subjected to in Israeli captivity.

Last week, Physicians for Human Rights–Israel (PHRI) reported through Dr. Abu Safiya’s lawyer that there was an imminent threat to his life due to relentless torture. “This is the last time you will see me…,” the doctor told his lawyer, Nasser Odeh. “They brought me here to kill me. I don’t see myself surviving. This is the end.”

The lawyer documented severe injuries, signs of physical assault, breathing difficulties, and repeated episodes of loss of consciousness during a visit to Dr. Abu Safiya on July 2 at an underground facility named Rakevet, where sunlight does not reach detainees.

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Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said that the deteriorating condition of the doctor “portends the possibility that he could be killed.”

“The information provided by the lawyer reveals a sharp deterioration in Dr. Abu Safiya’s health and psychological state, and serious indications that he was subjected to repeated torture and physical assaults, which portends the possibility that he could be killed under torture if intervention is not carried out immediately,” the Euro-Med statement said.

“I was in shock and disbelief when I heard this news,” Elias said about the latest revelations regarding his father’s condition. “I went outside of my home, talking to myself, not knowing what to do, and thinking about my father being tortured and hit repeatedly.

“Just imagine a doctor being tortured, humiliated and killed behind bars, isolated and crying out for help. It’s truly devastating. How can we as a family bear to watch my father dying before her [his lawyer’s] eyes while we remain helpless in the face of utter subjugation and injustice?”

Elias Abu Safiya.

Relentless torture

During a court appearance via video link last month, his first in months, Dr. Abu Safiya looked considerably thinner and bore visible marks of torture and abuse. His appeal for release was rejected and he has since been transferred to the underground Rakevet dungeon where he is being mercilessly beaten every day.

Citing PHRI, the MEE report added that “four or five prison guards had entered his cell before his hearing and assaulted him with a hammer and metal batons, inflicting injuries across his body and head.”

A family source told the outlet that Abu Safiya’s symptoms, as a result of these injuries, were “likely to have been caused by a blood clot, which put pressure on his brain.”

Further worsening Dr. Abu Safiya’s physical health are six pieces of shrapnel in his leg from a quadcopter shooting in 2024 that targeted his family while they were asleep in Kamal Adwan Hospital. That wound continues to cause him bleeding and swelling.

He was reported to have lost 40 kg of body weight last year and to have developed an enlarged heart as a result of high blood pressure.

‘Beacon of hope’

Amid the targeted Israeli attack on Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure and staff, Dr. Abu Safiya’s steadfastness has become a symbol of enduring resilience. Despite the weeks-long siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Dr. Abu Safiya kept it running as it became the last refuge for patients and families in devastated northern Gaza.

He also used his social media accounts to broadcast to the world the Israeli barbarism at his hospital and in its vicinity, showing how the Israelis used explosive-laden autonomous vehicles to cause massive blasts near the hospital premises and how they dropped bombs from drones inside the hospital.

The Israelis also killed his son Ibrahim in a targeted strike. But undeterred doctor kept going after burying his son in a street next to the hospital because conditions did not allow for a proper burial.

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“I don’t have the words to describe how proud I am of my father’s courage,” Elias said. “When the local population was being starved and killed, he stood steadfast and refused to betray their trust or shirk his responsibilities, and as a result people saw him as a beacon of hope.”

“I have nothing but love, appreciation, and respect for this great man.”

Silence is complicity

At least 14 doctors from the Gaza Strip are currently detained in Israeli dungeons, where Dr. Adnan al-Bursh was repeatedly beaten and raped to death. His body is still withheld by the Israelis. More than 1,700 healthcare personnel have been killed by the Israelis since the start of the genocide in October 2023.

Elias urged the free world to speak up for his father and all Palestinian detainees as Israeli abuses escalate and his father’s health continues to deteriorate rapidly.

“Silence at this point is not neutrality; it is complicity in whatever happens next to him,” Elias said. “He was still defending his people, still carrying the humanitarian mission of his profession up to the point of his arrest, and it is a privilege and an honour to carry his message to the world.”

“He taught us that sacrifice comes at a price, and this is a price we have paid and continue to pay.

“Those who remain silent now are complicit and colluding with Israel, and I urge anyone who is in a position of influence to put pressure on these criminals by speaking out for my father and all of the Palestinian prisoners.”

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