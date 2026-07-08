Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Fawad Ali's avatar
Fawad Ali
3hEdited

Israel is and always was the western colonial establishment’s attack dog in the middle east. Established to keep the newly established nations subjugated so their resources can continue to be plundered.

Israel in turn has slowly slithered its way into western establishments and exerts significant influence by buying out politicians, spreading propaganda by controlling the media and educational institutions.

The inaction of the world is because this was setup to work this way. Cruel and barbaric. The only difference is that it is out in the open. But no one else is willing to put their neck on the line. The psycho is roaming free, murdering, and everyone just wants to avoid them. Unlike domestic law that has a law enforcement arm, international law has no such thing.

It is up to the nations of the region to band together and put a stop to this. Israel will never stop unless someone gives them the taste of their own medicine.

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Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
3h

It is not the case that the world doesn't see us as humans. The issue is that the world has been taken over by the Devil IsRael, the Antichrist...

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