Palestine Will Be Free

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Tricia Cassel-Gerard's avatar
Tricia Cassel-Gerard
32m

It’s so sad and disheartening to hear about this amazing doctor being treated so terribly. I know we mention him frequently but as the article says the Israelis resist all humanitarian appeals. We must keep trying.

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gypsy33's avatar
gypsy33
36mEdited

The Ziofilth are not only killing this courageous man; they’re killing humanity.

There remains none in this world. NONE. Dr. Abu Safiya has more grace in his pinky fingernail than the rest of the world combined.

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