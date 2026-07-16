Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
26m

Israel will never let him go.

A Doctor who worked in Palestinian Hospitals until he was imprisoned by Israel.

What do you think America and the Western world?

This a Doctor who saved lives.

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
25m

"norms of human behaviour."

A phrase that I'm afraid is not at all applicable to these bloody demon Israelis that sicken us with every injustice.

In the Christian Bible, Jesus' Sermon on the Mount blesses those who hunger and thirst for righteousness. Yet the Christian world sits by and permits this grotesque injustice to the good doctor.

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