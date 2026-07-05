Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Gaza Strip, is facing an immediate threat to his life, according to his lawyer.

Dr. Abu Safiya was placed in solitary confinement last month. Subsequently, the Israeli Supreme Court rejected his appeal for release from Israeli rape and torture dungeons, where he has been incarcerated since December 27, 2024, despite never being charged. During his court appearance by video link last month, Dr. Abu Safiya looked considerably thinner and bore marks of starvation and abuse.

The latest revelations by lawyer Nasser Odeh paint a grim picture of his health condition. The lawyer documented severe injuries, signs of physical assault, breathing difficulties, and repeated episodes of loss of consciousness during a visit to Dr. Abu Safiya on July 2, according to Palestinian outlet Wafa.

According to Odeh, Abu Safiya was brought to the meeting with his hands and feet shackled, and surrounded by masked prison guards. He had fresh and serious injuries and bruises to his head, around his eyes, on his ears, and on his neck, making him difficult to recognise.

The lawyer said that he met Dr. Abu Safiya in the Rakevet underground dungeon. A report last year revealed that even sunlight does not reach detainees in the facility’s depths, adding: “Particularly in this prison, prisoners are afraid to talk.”

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said that the deteriorating condition of the doctor “portends the possibility that he could be killed.”

“The information provided by the lawyer reveals a sharp deterioration in Dr. Abu Safiya’s health and psychological state, and serious indications that he was subjected to repeated torture and physical assaults, which portends the possibility that he could be killed under torture if intervention is not carried out immediately,” the Euro-Med statement said.

In its statement, Euro-Med also highlighted the plight of Dr. Marwan al-Hams, who was abducted from Gaza last July and remains incarcerated without charge. He has also been relentlessly abused in the Israeli dungeons, where they have been raping detainees with trained dogs.

“During the visit, Dr. Abu Safiya told the lawyer that he was violently assaulted following an appeal session before the Israeli Supreme Court on June 10, while he was being held in solitary confinement inside Ganot Prison, where a number of guards stormed his cell and assaulted him using a hammer and batons, leaving him injured in various parts of his body,” the statement added.

“He also reported that, since his transfer to the ‘Rakevet’ facility on June 24, he has been subjected to repeated attacks that have caused him to lose consciousness several times, without receiving a medical examination or treatment commensurate with the seriousness of his condition. Based on Abu Safiya’s testimony and on what the lawyer directly witnessed — apparent injuries and a severe deterioration in his ability to breathe, speak, and sit still — the lawyer concluded that his client’s life faces immediate and real danger inside his place of detention.”

Dr. Abu Safiya has come to symbolise the resilience of Gaza’s healthcare professionals. Despite the Israeli siege of his hospital in northern Gaza at the height of Israeli savagery in 2024, the doctor kept it running until it was forcibly evacuated and closed down by the Israelis on December 27, 2024.

The occupation forces subsequently abducted dozens of hospital staff, including Dr. Abu Safiya, and sexually assaulted them.

Dr. Abu Safiya has been routinely tortured in Israeli dungeons, with numerous reports highlighting his plight. Human rights organisations have made multiple appeals for the release of the doctor, who has been incarcerated for over 550 days. But those appeals have made no difference.

Palestinian Prisoners’ Society described the latest report of the Israeli torture regime as an attempt to “liquidate Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya within the prison system.”

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