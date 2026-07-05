Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Martin's avatar
Martin
2h

Beyond shameful and appalling. And no rage at the EU. Silence from the Britidh Cabinet.The US celebrates 250 years of servitude to money and racism And the silence of the Gulf states and majority of the Islamic world crushes the Five Pillars of Islam. The reign of the $ is supreme.

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
2h

What kills me is that these scumbags treat the brain like it's skin, with that sort of quick-healing ability. Loss of consciousness etc. denotes brain injury, and brains aren't that easily healed like a piece of skin. The bloody Israelis have plenty of biomedical expertise and know this. But they not only don't give a shit; I'm sure they revel in the knowledge.

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