Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
5h

Free Dr. Abu Saifya and all political prisoners held in Israel's torture dungeons.

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Armino's avatar
Armino
8h

‏Freiheit für Dr. Hussam, free free free Palestine 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸

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