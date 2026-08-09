Dr. Muneer al-Boursh, the director general of Gaza’s Ministry of Health, has called for urgent action to save his colleague Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya before “it is too late.”

Dr. al-Boursh posted an appeal on his Twitter account on Saturday as concerns for Dr. Abu Safiya’s life continue to mount amid a flurry of recent reports about his deteriorating health in Israeli rape and torture dungeons, where he is being relentlessly tortured and denied access to medical treatment despite sustaining grievous injuries as a result of severe beatings by the Israelis.

The Prisoners’ Media Office said that on July 27, 2026, Dr. Abu Safiya was subjected to the most violent crackdown since his arrest, describing it as “the hardest of his life in prison.” Last month, the incarcerated doctor appealed to his lawyer to “do everything possible to get me out of this place,” having told him during an earlier visit: “This is the last time you will see me… They brought me here to kill me.”

He is currently being held at the underground Rakefet dungeon, where he was transferred on June 24.

“Serious concerns are mounting over the life and health of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, amid reports that he has been assaulted in detention and sustained injuries to his eye, head, and chest,” Dr. al-Boursh wrote. “If these reports are coupled with continued detention and the absence of independent medical assessment and adequate care, his condition becomes a matter of grave concern requiring immediate action — not delayed statements.

“Dr. Abu Safiya remained beside his patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital through some of Gaza’s darkest days. Today, he is behind bars, deprived of his freedom, while concerns over his physical safety and conditions of detention continue to grow.”

Dr. al-Boursh continued, “The irony is devastating:

“The doctor who protected his patients’ lives under bombardment is now the one who needs protection.

“The physician who once stood between death and his patients now needs the world to stand between him and danger.”

Dr. Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, refused to give in to the Israeli demands and kept the hospital running during the barbaric Generals’ Plan, under which the Israelis intended to evacuate all residents from northern Gaza.

The hospital became a refuge for not only the patients but also residents with nowhere to go. The doctor also documented Israeli attacks on the hospital through his social media accounts. He was eventually abducted with other hospital staff after the Israelis forced the evacuation of the hospital on December 27, 2024.

He has since spent nearly 600 days in detention without being charged or tried.

The Israelis have severely restricted access to lawyers for Palestinian detainees and completely prohibited humanitarian organisations from meeting the hostages and assessing the conditions in which they are being held.

“We hold the Israeli authorities fully responsible for his life and safety and demand an urgent, independent and comprehensive medical examination, access to all necessary treatment, protection from torture and ill-treatment, and immediate access for relevant international and human rights organizations to assess his condition and conditions of detention,” Dr. al-Boursh wrote in his appeal.

“We call upon the International Committee of the Red Cross, the World Health Organization, the United Nations, and international and human rights organizations to act immediately and effectively. Time is not a minor detail here: every hour of delay may place his life at greater risk.

“The world must not wait for another tragic announcement before issuing statements of regret — when intervention may already be too late.

“Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya is not merely a number on a list of detainees. He is a physician, a human being, and one of the voices of Gaza’s healthcare system.

“Save Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya before it is too late.

“Freedom for Dr. Abu Safiya and for all detained healthcare workers.”

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