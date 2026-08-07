Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya is enduring severe deterioration in his health due to persistent inhumane abuses at the hands of his Israeli captors. His cell in the underground Rakefet torture dungeon, where sunlight doesn’t reach, is repeatedly stormed by Israeli troops, who severely beat him; their most recent assault on the doctor resulted in fractured ribs, a Palestinian prisoner advocacy group said on Wednesday.

The Prisoners’ Media Office said that on July 27, 2026, Dr. Abu Safiya was subjected to the most violent crackdown since his arrest, describing it as “the hardest of his life in prison.” Detainees were severely beaten with batons, shocked with electric devices, fired upon with tear gas and rubber bullets, and attacked with police dogs.

The office added that Dr. Abu Safiya’s health is steadily deteriorating. He suffers from heart disease, high blood pressure, severe neck pain, a herniated disc, a hernia, and vision problems, in addition to persistent dizziness and a rapid heartbeat.

Continuing its practice of denying Palestinian detainees access to adequate medical treatment, the Israeli prison administration is providing only painkillers and medication for high blood pressure despite the seriousness of his condition.

The office stated that Dr. Abu Safiya was also subjected to a violent assault immediately after being transferred to Rakefet on June 24, 2026, when he was beaten with batons without any provocation, resulting in a fractured rib. The assaults continued, and he spent 21 days in solitary confinement under harsh conditions that further aggravated his condition.

Dr. Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, has been incarcerated in Israeli rape and torture dungeons since December 27, 2024, when he was abducted with members of his staff from the hospital after the Israelis forced its evacuation and proceeded to torch and destroy some of its buildings. He has been held as an “unlawful combatant,” which allows the Israelis to detain Palestinians indefinitely without charge. Nearly 600 days since his incarceration, the Israelis have brought no charges against the doctor.

But he is still no closer to freedom.

Instead, the doctor’s family fears for his life as his physical and mental condition continues to deteriorate with each passing day under relentless Israeli abuse.

Released detainees and Dr. Abu Safiya’s lawyers have repeatedly documented the rapid deterioration of his health as a result of severe abuse in Israeli captivity.

In May, a released detainee revealed that the Israelis forced Dr. Abu Safiya to spend “seven consecutive days shackled by both hands and feet, making basic tasks such as eating, drinking, and using the bathroom unbearably difficult.” In a bid to break him down, the Israelis forced the doctor “to repeat insulting phrases about himself while under severe torture.”

“They stripped him of his clothes and set dogs on him,” another former detainee revealed. “The dogs attacked him, scratched him, and knocked him to the ground.”

During a July 2 visit, his lawyer documented severe injuries, signs of physical assault, breathing difficulties, and repeated episodes of loss of consciousness, raising fears for his life.

At the time, the doctor told his lawyer: “This is the last time you will see me… They brought me here to kill me.”

Last month, Dr. Abu Safiya made a desperate appeal to his lawyer: “Do everything possible to get me out of this place.”

However, testimonies from lawyers and detainees, the documented deterioration in his health, and appeals from numerous human rights organisations have made no difference to the Israelis, as they continue to operate above international law and the norms of human behaviour.

More than 9,000 Palestinians remain incarcerated in Israeli rape and torture dungeons, including dozens of healthcare professionals abducted from the Gaza Strip during the ongoing Israeli Holocaust in the besieged enclave.

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