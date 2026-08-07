Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa's avatar
Lisa
5h

Boycott everything connected with Israel, every single day. A failed, brutal colonial project. Free Palestine from their vile colonisers

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
5h

"Most moral army in the world" currently torturing doctors to death. Got it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture