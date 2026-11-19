Nearly two years after he was abducted by the Israelis in 2024, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya’s suffering is still no closer to ending. An Israeli court on Wednesday extended his detention by another six months.

His lawyer, Nasser Odeh, said that the court had rejected his release request and decided that he posed “a threat to the State of Israel,” despite concerns related to the deterioration of his health and harsh detention conditions.

Odeh visited Dr. Abu Safiya last July and said that he found him suffering from severe bruises on his head and around his eyes, ears and neck, adding that he had difficulty identifying him at first.

Last week, Physicians for Human Rights–Israel (PHRI) called for an independent medical examination, raising concerns about his wellbeing. A report obtained by Haaretz raised serious questions about the doctor’s health, including steep weight loss, a drop in haemoglobin levels, complaints of chest pain, scabies, and gaps in medical documentation.

However, those pleas have made no difference to the occupation’s “justice” system, as the latest court verdict has upheld his detention despite there being no proof of any wrongdoing.

Numerous reports have highlighted the abuse the doctor has suffered in Israeli detention over the past two years. He has been brutally beaten, starved, and psychologically tortured during that time, and his family has repeatedly appealed to international institutions for his release, citing fears for his life.

However, nothing has made any difference to the Israelis, as they continue to punish Dr. Abu Safiya for daring to fulfil his humanitarian duties in the middle of a genocide.

He has been held without charge in various Israeli dungeons since December 27, 2024, when he was abducted from Kamal Adwan Hospital, which he ran as its director, after the Israelis evacuated it by force and sexually assaulted the staff, and subsequently set parts of it on fire following a weeks-long siege.

Kamal Adwan Hospital was the only functioning hospital in northern Gaza at the time, as the Israelis had accelerated their genocidal assault as part of the so-called “General’s Plan” — which was meant to force everyone in the northern part of the Strip down south and kill those who refused to move.

Despite the threats to his life and the pain of losing his son, Ibrahim, in an Israeli attack, Dr. Abu Safiya refused to abandon his patients and continued to run the hospital for as long as he could. His defiance has come to symbolise the bravery and resilience of Gaza’s healthcare workers, who have worked tirelessly since the start of the genocide three years ago, despite suffering enormous personal losses.

The Israelis have killed more than 1,700 healthcare professionals over the past three years. Nearly a hundred are currently in detention, including over a dozen senior doctors. As genocide survivors in the Gaza Strip struggle to obtain proper medical care amidst a devastated healthcare infrastructure, they could do with the expertise that doctors such as Dr. Abu Safiya can bring. That must be among the biggest reasons why he remains detained without charge, with little hope of release.

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