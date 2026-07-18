Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane Robinson's avatar
Jane Robinson
3h

It’s a disgrace that The West pretends to be civilised when we are anything but. Our governments sometimes say the right things but never take any action against these atrocities that Israel is allowed to commit. They could boycott Israel if they chose. I apologise on behalf of my country. So ashamed

Reply
Share
1 reply
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
2h

Another heartbreaking story .....😭

Sets me right and away from my feelings of frustration and sadness because I am struggling with some real challenges, But they pale in comparison to what these people are dealing with. It's on a different planet than what all of these souls are going through.

Hugs to you Nadia! So sorry 💔

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture