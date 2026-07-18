Two months before the abduction of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya from Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, the Israelis abducted his colleague Dr. Hassan Khalil Almukayed. He remains detained in Israeli rape and torture dungeons.

To this day, he remains unaware that his father, who was also abducted from the hospital by the Israelis during its siege, has been killed in the ongoing Gaza genocide. For the sake of the incarcerated doctor’s mental health, his family has chosen not to tell him about his father’s fate yet.

“We could not evacuate northern Gaza quickly,” Nadia Almukayed, the doctor’s wife, told Al Jazeera. “We moved from one place to another in the north until we became trapped inside Kamal Adwan Hospital.”

Dr. Almukayed, a vascular surgeon, was among the Palestinian doctors who refused to evacuate the hospital despite Israeli warnings, choosing instead to care for the dozens of newborns there. The hospital was the last functioning medical facility in northern Gaza at the peak of Israel’s genocidal General’s Plan.

“From the beginning of the war until Hassan was [taken away], he never stopped serving the patients and the wounded,” Nadia said of her husband. She now resides with their three children in a tent for displaced people in al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis.

Nadia Almukayed with her three children — Muhamamd (13), Malak (11), and Hala (8) in front of their tent in Khan Yunis.

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Abducted from the hospital

Nadia told Al Jazeera that at the peak of the ongoing Israeli genocide, her husband would visit his family for a few hours each week to check on them before returning to the hospital.

She said that the Israelis ordered the families that had taken refuge in the hospital out, promising the doctors “they would not be harmed and would not be arrested.”

“The occupation [force], of course, was not truthful in its promises,” she rued.

As she bid her husband a teary farewell, she told him: “We both know what is going to happen, but we have to accept God’s will and be patient so that He will give us strength and comfort.”

Nadia recalled Hassan answering: “God willing.”

“I remained in contact with him by phone until midnight the following night, when communication suddenly stopped,” Nadia told Al Jazeera. “At that moment, I knew Hassan had been detained.”

Dr. Almukayed was abducted on October 25, 2024, two months before the Israelis forcefully evacuated Kamal Adwan Hospital, sexually assaulted its staff, and abducted Dr. Abu Safiya, along with several others. Neither of the doctors has been charged with any crime but continues to be held under Israel’s “unlawful combatants law,” under which the Israelis can detain anyone without trial indefinitely.

Now 21 months into his detention, Dr. Almukayed was initially held in the notorious rape and torture dungeon at Sde Teiman for seven months. His brother, Mahmoud, a nurse at the same hospital, was also detained with him.

“The family’s first proof of where the men had been taken was a photograph they saw online of Mahmoud, stripped to his underwear, being loaded onto a military truck bound for Israel,” the report states.

While Mahmoud was released last October as part of the prisoner exchange deal between the Palestinian resistance and the Israelis, Dr. Almukayed was not. He is currently held at Ktziot Prison, where most of the doctors detained from Gaza are incarcerated.

Khalil Almukayed, the doctor’s father, was also at Kamal Adwan Hospital when it was besieged by the Israelis. According to the family, the Israelis, who have repeatedly displayed their boundless sadism over the course of the ongoing genocide, confiscated Khalil’s medicine and handed him a water bottle that was punctured at the bottom.

Khalil, who was in his 70s, was eventually released in what his grandson described as “a very bad condition, mentally and psychologically.” A couple of months later, he passed away “of sadness and grief over his sons.”

In the few messages she has managed to exchange with the doctor through his lawyer, Nadia admitted: “I have not told him of his father’s death, out of fear for him.”

Dutiful son

Born in 1972 in the Jabalia camp in northern Gaza, Dr. Almukayed was simply known as “the doctor.” The eldest of his siblings, he was close to his parents.

“To them… he was the very air they breathed,” said Nadia.

After studying medicine in Romania and practising in Sweden, Dr. Almukayed returned to Gaza “to take care of his ageing parents and build a life in the camp.”

Nadia Almukayed said: “If a patient came at midnight or in the morning, knocked on the door and wanted ‘Dr Hassan’, Hassan would wake up and bring him to the clinic and deal with him.” She said her husband “served everyone without expecting anything in return”. “There is no malice in his heart,” she added.

Dr. Hassan Almukayed rode in a cart pulled by a donkey to Kamal Adwan Hospital after his car was destroyed in an Israeli strike in Gaza. [Courtesy of Nemer Shaheen]

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After the Israelis destroyed his car in a strike, Dr. Almukayed started commuting to the hospital on a donkey cart.

Nadia described him as a “rare kind of husband — kind and gentle.”

“I miss him terribly in everything I do, even the smallest things — drinking coffee or watching short videos on my phone,” she said.

Senior doctors in Israeli detention. The list is incomplete, with Marwan al-Hams, whose abduction and torture has been widely documented, a notable omission. Source: Al Jazeera

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Starved and tortured

The Israelis have been routinely starving Palestinian detainees. All released detainees have returned considerably thinner and emaciated. Some have developed visible marks of torture and skin diseases due to the lack of sanitation and medical care in the Israeli torture facilities.

“All of them are being starved. All of them are facing, if not daily, a weekly physical violence by prison guards,” Naji Abbas of Physicians for Human Rights-Israel (PHRI), told Al Jazeera.

They also torture them by keeping the lights on at all times in the cells.

“We are allowed to sleep just at night — 11 at night, with the light on,” Dr. Almukayed reportedly told his lawyer from detention. If detainees fell asleep during the day, the guards shouted at them through the loudspeakers, he said.

Almukayed has diabetes and suffers from high blood pressure. He has periodically been deprived of his medicine, and was left with untreated scabies for weeks, Abbas said. During Abbas’s visits, Almukayed also told his lawyer that he was not receiving enough food. Nadia Almukayed said that other Palestinian prisoners released by Israel have told her that her husband has lost 40kg (88 pounds).

Dr. Almukayed’s lawyers say they have only seen him four times since his abduction 21 months ago. The last time was in January this year.

Dr. Hassan Almukayed in happier times.

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‘If only Baba was with us’

Upon his release last October, Dr. Mukayyed’s brother, Mahmoud, described Gaza — despite its utter annihilation at the hands of the Israelis — as “heaven” compared to “a life of hell” in Israeli captivity.

Nadia works as a mathematics teacher for UNRWA to keep the household afloat in the absence of her husband. “I am exhausted from this life I am living, and from the responsibility that rests on my shoulders,” she told Al Jazeera.

Sometimes, she said she loses patience with her kids, with her husband not around. The hardest part, she added, is watching her eldest son, Muhammad, reach adolescence without his father to guide him. Nadia explained that she sends messages to her husband through his lawyers when they visit him. Hassan, she said, writes back, referencing the family milestones he has been missing. During the most recent visit, Hassan Almukayed’s message to his wife was: “Can you please make a cake for Hala? Her birthday is two days from now.”

Every time Abbas, the PHRI lawyer, visits Dr. Almukayed, the children get excited. “They would open up the audio recording of the report the lawyer sent after every visit and listen to it together,” Nadia said.

On their birthdays, they talk to Nadia about the parties they used to organise before the genocidal war.

“They would say: ‘If only Baba was with us, he would have made us a party. If only Baba was with us, he would have taken us to the sea. If only, if only.’”

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