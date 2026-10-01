Dr. Adnan al-Bursh’s widow, Yasmin al-Bursh, with their children.

Dr. Adnan al-Bursh, head of orthopaedic surgery at Al-Shifa Hospital and one of the most prominent medical professionals in the Gaza Strip, was abducted by the Israelis on December 19, 2023, from Al-Awda Hospital, where he had moved to continue performing his duties as a doctor after Al-Shifa came under Israeli attack. The Israelis subsequently tortured and raped him to death. His death at Ofer Prison was announced on April 19, 2024.

One former detainee in Ofer recently recounted the abuse Dr. al-Bursh suffered in Israeli detention that led to his death:

“There were about 20 prison guards who surrounded Dr. Adnan and started beating him with hands, feet, sticks, boots, electricity, everything. The young man said the doctor was beaten for about half an hour as he cried out for help. After half an hour, his voice faded and there was no sound left, but they could still hear the sound of the beating. It seemed the doctor had passed out; he wasn’t moving. But despite that, they continued beating him. He told me that after they were finished, we were transferred to Section 23, and they started waking the doctor up, telling him, ‘Get up, you dog! Get up, you this and that!’, swearing at him. “The doctor was completely exhausted and could hardly breathe. The prison guards threw him in the courtyard of Section 23. Prisoners came out to take him into the room. As soon as he entered the room, Dr. Adnan collapsed on the floor.”

He subsequently died.

More than two years after Dr. al-Bursh’s ghastly murder, the Israelis continue to withhold his body, denying his family the chance to give him a dignified burial.

Israel has a policy of withholding the bodies of Palestinians. It is currently holding the remains of around 1,700 Palestinians, some of whom were killed decades ago, denying the families of the martyrs closure.

In a statement to the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Yasmin al-Bursh, wife of Dr. al-Bursh, called for pressure on Israeli authorities to release his body and the bodies of other Palestinians they are holding.

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“I’m Yasmin Al-Bursh, wife of Palestinian doctor Adnan al-Bursh, who was killed under torture in Israeli prisons about two and a half years ago. His body remains withheld to this day,” she told the session.

“After the Israeli occupation committed the crime of torture and murder against him, it commits another crime against us: depriving us of our right to bid him farewell and bury him with dignity as befits a human being.

“Over the years, the Israeli occupation has withheld bodies of Palestinians as a tool for punishment, humiliation, and leverage. Alongside my husband's body, Israel refuses to release around 1,700 bodies of Palestinians killed by its army's fire or who died under torture in its prisons.

“Mr. President, the International community cannot abandon us twice: once by leaving Israel to commit war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against civilians and healthcare workers without accountability, and another by leaving it to withhold the bodies of the victims and deprive their families and children of their right to bid them farewell and bury them with dignity.

“We call on the international community, including the member states in this council, to pressure the Israeli authorities to hand over the withheld Palestinian bodies.

“We are not asking for the impossible. We are only asking for our right to bury our dead.”

Israel not only kills Palestinians; it also denies their surviving families the right to bury their dead with dignity, prolonging their pain long after their loved ones have been tortured and murdered.

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