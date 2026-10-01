Palestine Will Be Free

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
Oct 1

She has shown her undieing love for her husband who was stolen from her while still alive. Even now, they don't return him to her.

Vile despicable bastards!

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
Oct 1

Although I grieve for Yasmin al-Bursh, I also feel the responsibility to gently remind her that abandonment is the order of the day, the only response she can expect from the criminal governments of the West. This despite the growth of opposition to Israel among their citizens.

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