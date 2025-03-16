Did you hear about the latest killings in Gaza?

They just slaughtered nine

A bunch of journalists, aid workers, and some bystanders too

But there’s a ceasefire in place, so it’s all fine

They killed Amjad yesterday

He was all of three

He was promised sweets and a bike by his father

But Amjad’s now gone; it wasn’t to be

Jenin camp is now empty

Tulkarem and Nablus too

They are an eyesore to Miriam, so they have to go

And the natives must be beaten black and blue

“Hell will rain down”, declared the orange blob

And the inferno in Yemen consumed nineteen.

How many more lives will they rob?

Is the murder of Arabs a mere routine?

Murders are continuing in Lebanon too

Tank shells, air raids, and drone strikes pursue

There’s a ceasefire in place in the north too

But they don’t care. Do you?

Mahmoud is in jail, still awaiting his fate

Whether in Tiberias or Columbia, no Palestinian is safe

Thuggery is the new straight and narrow,

gentle hearts are in chains here, while the wild beasts graze.

Are you done sitting on your hands?

And prepared to break those chains?

“I’ve heard, to break free from slavery’s might,

is to nurture the self and embrace its light.”

