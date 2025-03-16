Did you hear about the latest killings in Gaza?
They just slaughtered nine
A bunch of journalists, aid workers, and some bystanders too
But there’s a ceasefire in place, so it’s all fine
They killed Amjad yesterday
He was all of three
He was promised sweets and a bike by his father
But Amjad’s now gone; it wasn’t to be
Jenin camp is now empty
Tulkarem and Nablus too
They are an eyesore to Miriam, so they have to go
And the natives must be beaten black and blue
“Hell will rain down”, declared the orange blob
And the inferno in Yemen consumed nineteen.
How many more lives will they rob?
Is the murder of Arabs a mere routine?
Murders are continuing in Lebanon too
Tank shells, air raids, and drone strikes pursue
There’s a ceasefire in place in the north too
But they don’t care. Do you?
Mahmoud is in jail, still awaiting his fate
Whether in Tiberias or Columbia, no Palestinian is safe
Thuggery is the new straight and narrow,
gentle hearts are in chains here, while the wild beasts graze.
Are you done sitting on your hands?
And prepared to break those chains?
“I’ve heard, to break free from slavery’s might,
is to nurture the self and embrace its light.”
Everything on Palestine Will Be Free will always be available for free. However, if you are a free subscriber and can see your way to become a paid one, I’ll be very grateful. Paid subscriptions are, at the moment, my only source of income. This work wouldn’t be possible without your support. You can also check monthly subscription options on Ko-fi or Patreon. You can make a one-time donation here:
Or make Bitcoin donations here: bc1qyk2hsc4ql9hg2cwv3agj8ujyhdrht5qlm6sa4r
Your poem touches my heart, breaks my heart. The fear and the suffering is so immense. And the West Bank, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon.... These brutal, soulless wild beasts rage out of control and I cannot stop the tears.
"Are you done sitting on your hands? And prepared to break those chains? 'I've heard, to break free from slavery’s might, is to nurture the self and embrace its light.'"
Light upon light.
Thank you for your powerful words and for your depth of love and compassion.
Well done, friend.