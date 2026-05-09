Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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BEK's avatar
BEK
17h

I don’t understand why the fucking Arab countries remain silent about this and not do everything possible to save him from these fucking monsters and Nazis! Unbelievable!!!

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medi's avatar
medi
16h

Save Hussain Abu safiya

Save all the Palestinian hostages immediately

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