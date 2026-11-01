The Israelis killed at least 42 Palestinians and injured another 218 during the final week of October, as survivors of their genocide in the Gaza Strip once again became the favoured punching bags of the genocidal Israeli society amid the country’s election season.

On top of the killings, the Israelis have continued to suffocate life in the Gaza Strip by intensifying their siege of the territory. The healthcare system has all but collapsed; markets are running short of supplies; already insufficient humanitarian aid has been considerably curtailed; and bread lines have become longer as Palestinians fear the return of another famine.

“According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, hospitals across the Gaza Strip received 42 Palestinians killed and 218 injured over the past seven days,” Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights reported on Saturday. “This brings the total number of Palestinians killed to 1,581 and those injured to 5,711 since the signing of the Sharm El-Sheikh ceasefire agreement and its entry into force on 11 October 2025.”

Nowhere is safe

Families are living in mortal terror as the Israelis continue to drop bombs, fire tank shells, and shoot with total impunity. Those living in tents are in grave danger, as their plastic dwellings provide little protection from stray bullets when the Israelis fire for fun.

“My family and I, consisting of my wife and our four children, have been living in a tent since we were displaced from Rafah. The area has become dangerous, as indiscriminate gunfire occurs every day,” a resident of al-Maslakh area near al-Mawasi in Khan Yunis identified only as W.S., told Al Mezan. “Out of fear that my children might be hit by gunfire, I have started moving with my family to sleep at night in another tent belonging to relatives in an area I believed to be safer.”

But nowhere is safe, as the Israelis have once again intensified their barbarism against the survivors in Gaza.

“[G]unfire has now become constant and can happen at any time,” W.S. added. “Yesterday, we heard a powerful explosion that shook the area near us. It had struck a mobile phone charging point where people had gathered to charge their phones, resulting in a very large number of civilians being injured.”

Healthcare on the brink

Al Mezan highlighted the catastrophic shortage of medical supplies as tens of thousands of wounded and sick Palestinians struggle to get the necessary medication.

“As bombardment continues and the number of casualties rises, significant gaps remain in trauma, surgical and rehabilitation supplies, including IV fluids, anesthesia and surgical medicines, as well as microbiology and other specialized consumables,” the report added.

“Specialized medicines for noncommunicable diseases, including Type 1 insulin analogues, remain in short supply, while diabetes screening is constrained by limited laboratory capacity and access to essential diagnostic services. Oncology diagnostics and imaging are severely compromised due a combination of ongoing restrictions on the entry of critical health supplies and equipment, collapse of the health sector with only 47 per cent of all health service points either partially or fully functioning across the Strip and limited capacity of the local health workforce.”

Women with breast cancer have been particularly affected as severely damaged hospitals in the Gaza Strip are ill-equipped to provide the necessary care the patients need:

Breast cancer services are particularly constrained. The Gaza MoH reports approximately 664 documented breast cancer cases, including 105 newly documented cases in 2026. Major gaps include limited mammography and CT capacity, lack of MRI services across the Strip, only four histopathologists, shortages of pathology supplies and consumables, and delays across diagnosis, treatment and referral pathways.

Deadly month for children

October was another deadly month for children in the Gaza Strip. The Israelis killed at least 19 children and injured dozens more in attacks throughout the besieged enclave.

The occupation banned commercial trucks in the Strip, and the World Food Programme cut aid for 500,000 people, citing a funding crunch. These decisions have brought back fears of another famine after the last one engineered by Israel killed 466 Palestinians, including 157 children, in 2025.

The problems for Palestinians in Gaza have been compounded by the onset of winter. As the Israelis have laid waste to nearly all of the Gaza Strip, over 867,000 survivors are living in rudimentary and dilapidated tents that are no longer fit for shelter. Those residing in damaged buildings are at risk of serious injuries or loss of life due to the possibility of structural collapse.

On top of the deplorable conditions engineered by Israel to drive the indigenous population out of their land, the Israelis continue to slaughter Palestinians with total impunity, now in the fourth year of the ongoing genocide, with no end in sight.

Share

I’ve never put up a paywall, but this newsletter wouldn’t be possible without your support. If you are able, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription here, on Ko-fi, or on Patreon. You can also buy me a coffee or two at the link below. Thank you!