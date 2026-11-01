Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
1h

How can people who consider themselves human be so evil?

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Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
1h

Zionism is racism. The Devil IsRael.

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