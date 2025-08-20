Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas, conducted a large-scale operation against the Israeli military in Khan Yunis on Wednesday morning (August 20), inflicting multiple casualties on the genocidal Israelis.

The leading Palestinian resistance faction identified several Israeli casualties, but the Zionists have acknowledged only three injuries, including one serious, in what has been described in the Jewish press as an “unusual incident.”

As part of the operation, Qassam fighters raided a newly established Israeli army position and targeted numerous Merkava tanks with a variety of explosive devices and light weapons. The operation included one martyrdom mission, during which a Qassam fighter detonated himself among the enemy troops.

This is how Al-Qassam described its operation in a statement on Wednesday afternoon:

Al-Qassam fighters were able this morning to raid a newly established enemy position south-east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip with an Al-Qassam infantry force. Al-Qassam fighters stormed the position and targeted a number of Merkava 4 guard tanks with several Shuath explosive devices, guerrilla explosive devices, and Al-Yassin 105 shells. Al-Qassam fighters also targeted a number of houses where occupation soldiers were fortified, hitting them with six anti-fortification and anti-personnel shells, and machine gun fire. A number of fighters stormed the houses and eliminated several occupation soldiers inside at point-blank range, using light weapons and hand grenades. Al-Qassam fighters also succeeded in sniping a Merkava 4 tank commander, inflicting a fatal wound. Our fighters shelled the surrounding positions of the operation site with several mortar shells to cut off reinforcements. The operation site was also shelled with several mortar rounds to secure the withdrawal of the fighters from the area. Immediately upon the arrival of the rescue force, one of the martyrdom-seekers detonated himself among the soldiers, causing both fatalities and injuries. The attack continued for several hours, and our fighters observed helicopter landings for evacuation.

There is no clarity on the number of Israeli terrorists Qassam managed to kill. However, judging by the reaction in the Jewish media, the Palestinian resistance appears to have landed a significant blow. The perpetually lying Israelis claim to have killed ten of the 18 fighters (an Israeli estimate) involved in the operation, with the rest withdrawing safely. However, they have produced footage of only three Qassam casualties.

One of the Qassam casualties demonstrated extraordinary bravery until his last moments. As the fighter lay on the ground, likely injured, a Zionist tank sped towards him to run him over. Instead of attempting to get out of its way, the fighter prepared to fire a Yassin 105 shell at it before ascending to martyrdom. Just as there are no words in English to describe Israeli degeneracy, there are none to capture Palestinian courage. You have to see it to believe it. Even then you probably won’t believe it:

Considering Israeli Jews appear to get high on the footage of dead Palestinians — in the early days of the genocide, the Israeli military ran a Telegram channel that posted gory footage of dead and dismembered Palestinians to a cheery reception by Israeli users before it was exposed — you can be certain the Israelis would inflate the number as high as they could. The lack of photographic evidence, however, means that the Zionists are unable to back their claims.

Indeed, they have been continually lying about the Palestinian resistance’s casualties while hiding their own numbers. The Zionist military recently put out stories of unparalleled bravery of one of its soldiers before Qassam released footage of the operation to reveal his absolute cowardice on the battlefield. Faced with Qassam fighters, the Zionist soldier fled and was ultimately killed.

The Israelis have also claimed that Qassam intended to take prisoners from the Wednesday operation — but Qassam’s statement makes no mention of such intentions. By imputing a non-existent motive to Qassam, the Israelis are probably telling their genocidal public that Qassam fighters didn’t succeed in their mission.

The Palestinian resistance has openly admitted to plans to take new captives and has acknowledged in official communiqués the prisoner-taking operations, so the omission of that motive in today’s operation makes clear that the Israelis are — once again — lying.

Qassam is yet to publish video footage of the operation.

The military correspondent of the Israeli outlet Maariv, Avi Ashkenazi, has labelled the operation, which targeted the Nahshon Battalion of the occupation terrorist’s Kfir Brigade, “a dramatic failure for the Shin Bet and the IDF Intelligence Division.”

“Now the IDF and the defence establishment will conduct investigations to understand how once again the two bodies that are supposed to provide intelligence coverage slept on their noses, and did not provide the information expected of them,” Ashkenazi wrote.

He highlighted that the Israeli terrorist army has been unable to locate the tunnel used by the Qassam fighters for this operation despite claiming to have combed all of Khan Yunis for its extensive tunnel infrastructure. “The terrorists [read: Palestinian freedom fighters] used a tunnel infrastructure that has not yet been located by Division 36 [under which the Kfir Brigade operates], and this is already a problematic issue, since the area was supposed to be cleared and mapped in terms of tunnels,” Ashkenazi lamented.

Ashkenazi also underlined what I have been continuously reporting in these pages: the resistance’s command and control remains largely intact despite fighting 22 months of brutal war in extremely harsh conditions.

“The fact is that the terrorists [read: Palestinian freedom fighters] gathered advance intelligence and reached the IDF’s defences from several places simultaneously, with advance planning and battle management by command and control,” Ashkenazi wrote. “All of this had to be covered by intelligence from the Shin Bet and Military Intelligence, just as they had to be covered by intelligence about Hamas’ plans and intentions on the night of October 6-7. Then, as now, the intelligence agencies failed to provide the warning.”

The Israeli military has now embarked on a mission to occupy Gaza City and its troops were welcomed with a series of deadly operations by the Palestinian resistance on the first day of invasion. In the lead up to the Gaza City invasion, the Israelis claimed to have subdued the resistance in other areas of Gaza, but the Khan Yunis operation has revealed that the Israeli claim couldn’t be further from the truth.

The Israelis are anticipating huge battles in Gaza City and have planned to mobilise 130,000 reservists, with 60,000 set to be called up in the coming weeks for the impending fight. But with the string of deadly operations in recent days, it is unlikely that these genocidal troops are eager to face their assignments. The number of deserters has continued to climb as the genocide drags on, and that figure is unlikely to improve in the face of the Israeli military’s ongoing failures. Short on manpower, the occupation army has resorted to forming a new reserve division for soldiers aged 38 to 58! It is also calling up Haredi men, who would rather find justifications in ancient texts for squatting on land that doesn’t belong to them than fight a war to squat on it. Palestinian fighters will have many more — and probably even easier — targets to take aim at.

