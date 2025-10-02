Over the last few days there have been more evidence of why the Israelis want to demilitarise Gaza at the negotiating table after failing to do so on the battlefield, despite two years of non-stop genocide during which they have have thrown every conceivable weapon at an enclave of famished and emaciated people, whom they have blockaded for nearly two decades, and have still not been able to quell its resistance.

The resistance factions in Gaza have conducted a number of successful operations, inflicting multiple casualties on the barbaric Israeli troops, who have been gleefully committing every possible war crime non‑stop for the past two years. The Israeli press has reported several “difficult security incidents,” but has been largely tight‑lipped about the number of its genocidaires whom the resistance has dispatched to hell.

On October 2, Al‑Quds Brigades — the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad — published footage of a clean sniper shot against an Israeli terrorist loitering on a civilian rooftop near Al‑Shati Camp in Gaza City. The terrorist instantly dropped to the ground after the successful shot.

Interestingly, Al‑Quds noted the presence of a surveillance and imaging system (at 0:17 in the video) next to the Israeli terrorist on the rooftop, but it apparently failed to spot the imminent danger to him.

As part of its ongoing Staff of Moses series of operations, Al-Qassam Brigades — the armed wing of Hamas — on October 1 published a video of multiple operations it has carried out in recent days. These operations are a response to Israel’s Gideon’s Chariots - 2, the name given to its accelerated campaign of barbarism against one million Palestinians taking shelter in Gaza City.

The video starts with yet more exhibition of the remarkable marksmanship of the resistance’s snipers. The first operation shows another deadly strike against an Israeli terrorist moving atop a tank. Unsuspecting of the lurking danger, he is immediately made to pay for his egregious crimes in the enclave.

The second operation shows a Yassin 105 strike on a D9 bulldozer, the Caterpillar death machines that the Israelis have been using for years to destroy the homes, institutions, and businesses of the indigenous Palestinians. The bulldozer instantly caught on fire after the strike.

The video concludes with various shelling operations against Israeli troop positions inside the Gaza Strip.

It is probably the second operation that was filmed by civilians from another angle and went viral on social media earlier this week:

On September 30, Al-Quds Brigades published a video of its fighters trapping a convoy of Israeli army jeeps in a well-laid ambush and firing at them. The operation resulted in confirmed casualties.

The footage starts with Al‑Quds fighters monitoring the troop movements of the Israelis. Then a fighter delivers a message to the resistance leadership and to the European squatters in occupied Palestine:

We say to our steadfast leadership: we dedicate this operation to the heroes of Al-Quds Brigades in all fields, in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. And this is also a message to our brave leadership abroad: indeed, your sons and your soldiers are lying in wait for this usurping enemy who occupied our land and killed our sons, our children, and our women. With the help of Allah, we will ambush them. Allah Almighty said: “And drive them out from where they drove you out.” [Qur’an: 2:191] With the help of Allah, they will depart from our land. Just as they came from European countries, we say to them, O sons of Jews: get out of our homes; and if you do not leave, we will drive you out with this weapon, by the will of Allah. And by the will of Allah, we will relieve the hearts of a believing people, by the will of Allah.

The footage then shows the movement of the fighters before they spray the Israeli troops with a barrage of bullets. Subsequently, it notes how some jeeps speed away from danger. The video concludes with helicopter evacuations of the dead and wounded Israelis.

The resistance factions inside Gaza have published dozens of field reports of other deadly operations over the last few weeks, as the Israeli troop presence in Gaza City has gradually increased following their ground invasion. The Israeli press has reported multiple “difficult security incidents,” including one earlier today.

On October 1, for example, Al‑Quds Brigades reported another mass‑casualty event after its fighters detonated a booby‑trapped house — rigged with remnants of unexploded Israeli bombs dropped on Gaza — with multiple Israeli terrorists inside. The field report noted that none of the Israelis came out alive:

We carried out a qualitative operation by detonating a house that had been booby‑trapped and rigged with explosives in advance in Al‑Nasr neighbourhood in Gaza City, using a number of locally made explosive devices and others derived from enemy remnants that were reverse‑engineered. The house was detonated while a Zionist engineering force entered the site with the aim of booby‑trapping and detonating it. A Hudhud drone participated in the operation, documenting the moment enemy forces entered and the house exploded. The explosion that occurred in the house gives a confirmed indication that none of the enemy soldiers came out injured, and that everyone in the building is either dead or missing. The enemy launched very violent and unprecedented raids in the vicinity of the operation site.

The resistance video of these operations will likely be published soon.

On September 18, at the start of the ground invasion of Gaza City, the leaders of Al‑Qassam Brigades said in a message: “Gaza will not be an easy meal for your cowardly army,” adding: “You are entering a harsh war of attrition that will cost you additional numbers of dead and prisoners. We have trained our fighters to place explosive devices inside the cabins of your vehicles, and your bulldozers will be prime targets for our fighters and a reason for increasing the number of prisoners we hold.”

The resistance is certainly living up to its promise.

Two years into a genocide the like of which has never been witnessed, Israeli genocidaires are still not safe anywhere in Gaza. No wonder, then, that they want to take away the weapons of the resistance so they can complete their unholy mission in the Holy Land without the fear of being sniped or of being buried in the rubble of a booby‑trapped house.

