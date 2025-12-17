Palestinian children in Gaza and the occupied West Bank have been subjected to widespread killing, starvation, imprisonment and abuse throughout 2025 as part of the ongoing Israeli genocide, siege policies, and detention practices, according to a detailed report released by Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCIP) on Tuesday.

“2025 marked another devastating year in which Palestinian children endured genocide, starvation, torture, mass displacement, enforced disappearance, and relentless violence by Israeli forces and settlers,” the report said. The organisation added that Palestinian children are living under conditions in which no place — whether home, school, hospital, or prison — can be considered safe.

Drawing on sworn testimonies, field investigations, and legal analysis, DCIP documents patterns of violence which it says amount to systematic violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.

“Israeli forces killed, maimed, tortured, starved, abducted and displaced Palestinian children every single day in 2025,” said Khaled Quzmar, general director of DCIP. “There was not a single moment of safety for any Palestinian child, which is the culmination of decades of impunity enjoyed by Israeli forces and authorities, who have faced absolutely no consequences for their crimes against children.”

Killings and maiming children

According to DCIP, 54 Palestinian children were killed in the occupied West Bank in 2025 by the occupation forces or Israeli squatters acting with total impunity. The attacks by squatters are often conducted under the supervision of the genocidal Israeli military, which also joins in on the act. The report details multiple cases in which children were shot during military raids, at checkpoints, or in their own neighbourhoods for absolutely no reason other than being Palestinians.

One documented case involved Jannat Mutawar, an eight-year-old girl who was “shot in the head while standing inside her home in Hebron, trying to pull her younger brother away from a window during an Israeli raid.”

The attack left her with permanent vision loss.

The Israelis shot 13-year-old Amr Ali Ahmad Qabha, leaving him to bleed to death.

In another case, 13-year-old boy Amr Ali Ahmad Qabha was “shot seven times, after unknowingly approaching an Israeli military position.” Continuing their well-documented practice, the Israelis “prevented paramedics and his father from reaching him for 40 minutes while he was still alive, only allowing access to Amr after he had died.”

The ghastly Israeli practice of withholding the bodies of Palestinians also extends to children. “Israeli forces have withheld the bodies of at least 62 Palestinian children since June 2016, according to DCIP documentation,” the report notes.

“Only six have been returned to their families, while the remains of 56 children are still held by Israeli authorities. This practice constitutes collective punishment, violates international humanitarian law, and denies families the basic right to bury their children with dignity.”

Squatter attacks

Attacks by Jewish squatters also featured prominently. DCIP records incidents in which armed squatters attacked Palestinian children, including a case where 16-year-old Ahmad Wisam Ahmad Odeh suffered severe head injuries after a squatter rammed his car into him. Ahmad’s case highlights how the Israeli troops and criminal squatters operate in unison to terrorise and kill Palestinians: “As Ahmad received emergency care, Israeli forces stormed the clinic, threatening and intimidating medical personnel and patients.”

In Gaza, where Israeli bombardment and siege have devastated civilian life, children continued to be killed in large numbers. DCIP documents family annihilations, including a case in which four young Hassouna siblings survived for two days beside their parents’ decomposing bodies — which were being devoured by dogs after an Israeli terror attack — without food or water, until relatives could reach them.

“All I cared about was my father and mother who were killed,” Yousef Hassouna was quoted as saying by DCIP in February. “I can’t forget when the dogs came and ate the limbs of my dead parents.”

But encountering such a heartbreaking sight would not be the end of their suffering. “An Israeli quadcopter entered the place and started shooting at the bodies of my father and mother,” Yousef said. The report adds, “He called his sisters to go down and dragged his injured sister to the basement, where they hid behind water barrels for fear of being shot at.”

The Hassouna siblings witnessed their parents’ bodies being devoured by stray dogs after an Israeli terror attack.

Starvation as a weapon of genocide

The report identifies starvation as a deliberate and sustained policy imposed by Israel against the civilian population of Gaza, where children make up the majority.

Continuing their policy from October 2023, when Gallant declared there would be “no food” for “human animals,” throughout 2025, the Israelis severely restricted or entirely blocked the entry of food, clean water, fuel, electricity, and medical supplies, while also destroying farmland, bakeries, water systems, and food distribution infrastructure.

DCIP describes the resulting humanitarian catastrophe as entirely man-made. Its findings include cases of acute child malnutrition, infants dying from hunger and dehydration, and babies suffering hypothermia after forced displacement. Mothers suffering from malnutrition were often unable to breastfeed, further placing infants at risk:

In the cold months, forty-day-old Adam Shbair nearly died of hypothermia after repeated forced displacements forced his family into an unheated tent. Fifty-five-day-old Sham Al-Shambari died when freezing temperatures overwhelmed her malnourished body, after Israel destroyed their home and the surrounding civilian infrastructure. While, during the summer, after enduring months of the Israeli blockade, infants and newborns could not obtain the nourishment or medical care they needed in their first few days of life, many could not even breastfeed due to the malnutrition of their mothers.

Even during the ongoing so-called “ceasefire,” which is now in its third month, the Israelis have allowed only a fraction of agreed-upon aid into the besieged enclave, as Palestinians continue to endure horrific conditions, made worse by the harsh winter rains.

The report emphasises that these conditions are not accidental but the foreseeable outcome of a prolonged siege enforced with full knowledge of its effects on children.

Killings and abuse in dungeons

The DCIP reports the first documented death of a Palestinian child inside an Israeli dungeon in 2025.

Seventeen-year-old Walid Khaled Abdullah Ahmad’s “autopsy findings showed extreme muscle and fat wasting, untreated infections, dehydration, scabies, and blunt-force trauma—clear evidence that Walid was systematically starved and abused for months until he collapsed and died.”

Incidentally, an Israeli court closed Ahmad’s case on Wednesday. According to QNN, the court claimed that “there was no direct criminal act, adopting the Israeli authorities’ account that Ahmad died from acute pulmonary blockage caused by a blood clot, while ignoring documented evidence of starvation and deliberate denial of medical care.”

There can be no justice for Palestinians in the occupation’s kangaroo courts.

The DCIP states that the child’s death reflects broader detention conditions in which Palestinian children are routinely denied adequate food, water, and medical care, while they are subjected to horrific physical violence and mental torture.

In another report released late last month, DCIP recorded harrowing testimonies of three children abducted from the Gaza Strip during the course of the ongoing genocide. One of the children revealed he attempted suicide twice to end his suffering.

Record levels of child incarceration

DCIP reports a sharp escalation in Israel’s use of administrative detention against Palestinian children, a practice that allows imprisonment without charge or trial based on “secret evidence.”

As of September 30, 2025, 350 Palestinian children were held in Israeli prisons, with 168 — nearly half — detained without charge or trial. This represents the highest number and proportion of child administrative detainees since DCIP began tracking the practice in 2008.

Moreover, the actual number of children subjected to abuse in Israeli rape-and-torture dungeons is likely much higher. “The data released by the IPS accounts for prisons under its administration, including Megiddo and Ofer, where children are detained and imprisoned,” the report adds. “This data does not include children who are detained at Israeli military detention and interrogation centers.”

While Palestinian children are denied all basic amenities inside the dungeons, they are savagely beaten even for attempting to pass on messages to their parents. “Lawyers are also forbidden from passing on simple messages from families, and children who wish to pass along messages to their families through a lawyer have been beaten,” the report notes.

Muin Ghassan Fahed Salahat, aged 14, is the youngest Palestinian held in Israeli rape-and-torture dungeons.

The report documents the incarceration of Muin Ghassan Fahed Salahat, a 14-year-old child, under administrative detention, the youngest such case ever recorded. Detention orders can be renewed indefinitely, leaving children imprisoned for months or years without knowing the accusations against them.

“Israel has the dubious distinction of being the only country in the world that systematically prosecutes between 500 and 700 children in military courts each year, while systematically stripping away the fundamental right to a fair trial,” the DCIP report adds.

Torture and abuse

Based on interviews and affidavits submitted to the UN Committee Against Torture, DCIP reports that “74 percent of children experienced physical violence from Israeli prison officers during detention, 26 percent were subjected to stress position abuse during interrogation, 58 percent were denied adequate food and water, and 21 percent were placed in solitary confinement for interrogation purposes for two days or more.”

Further: “Israeli authorities interrogated 94 percent of Palestinian child detainees without the presence of a family member, and 89 percent of children were not informed of the reason for their arrest.”

Children from Gaza have been abducted by the Israelis while merely searching for food for their starving families and have been subjected to horrific abuse in Israeli dungeons.

“In Gaza, children were abducted by Israeli forces while seeking desperately needed food or humanitarian aid, then transferred to Sde Teiman, an Israeli military detention camp in southern Israel, where children were stripped, starved, beaten, and confined in cages,” the report reveals. “Children report being electrically shocked, beaten with sticks, and being held in the infamous ‘disco room,’ where soldiers blast deafening music for hours and assault detainees at random.”

Enforced disappearances

The report also documents a rise in enforced disappearances of Palestinian children, particularly in Gaza. DCIP has recorded 30 boys aged between 12 and 17 whose whereabouts remain unknown, with families unable to locate them in hospitals, morgues, or detention facilities. Only one of the cases has been officially acknowledged by Israeli authorities.

Families described living in constant uncertainty, fearing that their children might have been killed, secretly imprisoned, or buried under rubble:

The father of 17-year-old Haitham Mohammad Jamil Al-Masri, who disappeared nearly two years ago and is believed to be held in Israeli prison, suffered two strokes while searching for answers. “How can my son be with me one moment and then just vanish?” he asked. “I am filled with despair, and I feel lost. He is just a child. He is not involved in any of this.”

International law and global silence

DCIP situates its findings within the framework of international law, in particular Article 37(d) of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. The organisation states that Israel’s actions — including killing, starvation, torture and mass detention of children — “violates the most basic standards of international humanitarian and human rights law.”

The report concludes that the scale of abuse has been enabled by systematic international failure, with powerful states continuing to provide Israel with political cover, military support, and impunity during the last 26 months of ongoing brazen Israeli savagery that has all but reduced international laws and norms to something less valuable than toilet paper.

For Palestinian children, DCIP states, 2025 was defined by the absence of protection, accountability, or refuge. “This year has shown, with devastating clarity, that Palestinian children are facing a crisis not of law, but of enforcement. International protections exist. International obligations are clear. Yet the international community continues to shield Israel as its forces starve, torture, disappear, and kill Palestinian children with unprecedented brutality,” the report concludes.

“Accountability cannot remain theoretical. The global community must act.”

