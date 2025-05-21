I remember the first time I held you in my arms

You had just arrived: curious and warm

I whispered the adhan into your ears

And saw the twinkle in your eye

I would swaddle you and carry you in my arms —

My source of pride.

I remember when your mom called, saying you fell off the bed

Your cries were drowned out by the hum of the stove

She saw you, quiet on the floor, and her heart broke

That day always left tremors in my soul

I think of all the emotions your tiny heart went through:

Mom, dad, will you pick me? I’m hurting.

Or that time you fell off your board

While I was teaching you to swim

I scooped you up at once

But you looked so grim

Or that time you came smeared in blood as you fell off the bike —

Other kids have it worse, you brushed it aside.

You slept to the recitations of the Qur’an

Or asked me to tell you stories — always two, never repeats

Your imagination was beyond your years

Always ready to learn, you knew no fear.

We dreamed of the man you’d become

Coolness of our eyes and a blessing for the ummah

But that day will never come:

Now you lie motionless, my child, on a cold hospital floor

Only this time your mom won’t pick you up,

And I won’t receive anyone’s call.

