Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
gypsy33's avatar
gypsy33
15hEdited

Since when did these self-proclaimed chosenites ever care about Christians? (Oh right: one popular ziofilth hobby is spitting on Christians. Assaulting nuns is catching on as well.)

And Orthodox Christians of any nationality should hardly expect any support from the psycho evangelicals in AmeriKKKa and elsewhere.

The attempt to torch the historical St. George church is significant as well, since in my experience approximately half of Christian Arab males, my late father included, bear the name George in the saint’s honor.

Reply
Share
Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
15h

What do Christian Zionists like Mick Huckabee and Ted Cruz have to say to that? They're not real Christians? Or do they just stand there with their mouths open and look as utterly stupid as they are?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Palestine Will Be Free and others
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture