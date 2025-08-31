Christian communities in Gaza have refused to evacuate the besieged areas despite orders from the Israeli forces as they enter the final stages of their ongoing genocide with the start of the assault on a densely packed Gaza City, which is now home to over one million displaced Palestinians from across the Gaza Strip.

Gaza is home to three churches, one of which — the Church of Saint Porphyrius — is 1,600 years old (built in 425 AD), making it one of the oldest active churches in the world. While it follows the Greek Orthodox denomination, Gaza also has the Roman Catholic Holy Family Church and the Protestant Gaza Baptist Church.

These churches have been sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinians since the start of the genocide. All three of them have come under multiple attacks from the Israelis since the start of the genocide on October 7. St. Porphyrius was first attacked on October 10 and again on October 19, 2023. In the latter attack, 18 people were killed.

Funeral service for the victims of Israeli attack on St. Porphyrius Church on October 20, 2023.

One of the most barbaric Israeli attacks in the early days of the genocide took place on October 17, when the Zionists bombed Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, which is run by the Episcopal Church in Jerusalem. It killed nearly 500 civilians.

The Holy Family Church came under attack in December 2023, when a sniper killed a mother and daughter who were sheltering inside the church. The same church came under attack again last month when an Israeli shell narrowly missed the cross at the top of the church, killing three and injuring several, including the parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli.

A day before the Jewish supremacists issued evacuation orders for the Church of Saint Porphyrius last Wednesday, the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem issued a joint statement refusing to follow the Israeli orders. “At the time of this statement, evacuation orders were already in place for several neighbourhoods in Gaza City,” read the statement. “Since the outbreak of the war, the Greek Orthodox compound of Saint Porphyrius and the Holy Family compound have been a refuge for hundreds of civilians… Leaving Gaza City and trying to flee to the south would be nothing less than a death sentence. For this reason, the clergy and nuns have decided to remain and continue to care for all those who will be in the compounds.”

Located in the Zaytoun neighbourhood of Gaza City, the Emergency Committee of the Holy Family Church also made its stance clear in a statement on August 27. “Based on the joint statement issued by the Latin Patriarchate in Al-Quds and the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate Of Al-Quds, the Emergency Committee of the Holy Family Church has decided to remain in the church and continue the committee’s work, in order to support the priests and nuns in their continued care and service for all who will remain within the church complex,” it said in a statement. “We hereby renew our stand alongside our Mother Church, hand in hand with the priests and nuns, for the general good of the community.”

On the same day as the Israeli evacuation order, Senator Lindsay Graham made remarks of his own from a lectern in Beirut, extolling religious pluralism in Lebanon. “One thing you have going for you is that Christianity is able to thrive here [in Lebanon], worship freely, do business, and live in peace — something that is not true in much of the Middle East,” Graham declared.

A chest-thumping Christian and a rabid supporter of the Jewish supremacist regime in Tel Aviv, Graham recently pronounced, “If America pulls the plug on Israel, God will pull the plug on us.” He had no words of condemnation for the Israelis who have repeatedly bombed churches in Gaza and killed several members of the small Christian community in the enclave, threatening their existence in the process.

Moreover, Graham's statement came from the same country where the Israeli occupiers recently mocked Christians by placing a toy monkey on a cross to mimic the crucifixion. During their ground invasion of south Lebanon late last year, some Israeli soldiers desecrated a church and performed a mock gay wedding inside it. During their ongoing assaults on Lebanon — despite a ceasefire agreement signed in November 2024 — the Israelis have destroyed several churches in the country, which is home to one of the oldest Christian communities in the world.

But Graham — who once proclaimed, “I’m a Christian. I believe God blesses those who bless Israel. And the people that want to destroy Israel would destroy us if they could” — has refused to identify who is actually destroying the Christians in the Levant. He has even advocated for the nuking of Gaza, with the full awareness — one would assume — that the nukes won’t differentiate between Gaza’s Muslims and Christians.

Zejneba Hardaga, a Muslim Bosniak woman, shields her Jewish neighbour’s Star of David to protect her from persecution.

One of the most celebrated photos of the Second World War features Zejneba Hardaga, a Muslim Bosniak woman, leading her Jewish neighbour, Rivka Kabiljo, and her children through the streets of Sarajevo in 1941. Hardaga shields Kabiljo’s yellow Star of David with her veil to protect her from persecution. This act of quiet bravery has become a powerful emblem of interfaith solidarity during one of history’s darkest periods.

Haradaga’s bravery isn’t an aberration. Such acts of bravery, although rare, have been observed in every genocide in history. Conscientious people from the group committing genocide (or other unaffected groups) have often come forward to shield the victims from their own. To count just a handful of examples, many German Christians saved Jews from the gallows, Pakistanis went against their own to protect the Bengalis during the 1971 genocide in then-Eastern Pakistan, and many Hutus risked their lives to save Tutsis from the machetes of their fellow Hutus.

Gaza is an exception. No Jew has put his body on the line to shield a Palestinian in Gaza. It’s true that the circumstances aren’t quite the same since ordinary Jews don’t have ready access to the Palestinians in the furnace of Gaza, but it is also true that some of them have attempted to sneak inside the enclave to survey the location of future Jewish settlements once the enclave is ethnically cleansed of its native Muslims and Christians. No Israeli soldier has been court-martialled for refusing to obey the genocidal orders of their superiors. To this day, not a single Jewish faithful has been seen objecting to the hate being preached in synagogues against the gentiles of Gaza — despite numerous such speeches.

Despite receiving free arms from the state, no Jew in Israel has used their weapon to defend a Palestinian being murdered by his co-religionist for the crime of not being Jewish. The numbers tell a stark story: an overwhelming majority of Israeli Jews have consistently indicated in surveys that they are entirely fine with the genocide in Gaza. There’s no Jewish John Brown or Karl Plagge or Paul Rusesabagina.

Beneath the enduring presence of ancient churches that have withstood centuries of turmoil, the Christian communities of Gaza stand as a testament to courage and faith amid unrelenting violence that has killed hundreds of thousands over the last two years and shows no sign of ceasing until every native is either killed or forced out.

Their refusal to abandon their homes, even as bombs fall around them, is a powerful act of resistance — not just against physical destruction, but against the erasure of their identity and history. Yet, their struggle also exposes a haunting truth: in a barbaric genocide, which has seen its perpetrators livestream stomach-churning cruelty against a starved and besieged people, the absence of solidarity from those who could potentially act as protectors reflects a moral failure that won’t be overcome. Significantly, this genocide stands out for failing to provide even a spark of hope from the population committing the crime of crimes in broad daylight.

