Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Human Kind's avatar
Human Kind
1h

Man benjamin netanyahu needs to die! Israeli forces all need to die!! it's because all of them are far right wing fascist authoritarian legalistic pharisee killers who should get the death penalty execution style!!! I pray for real true innocent Christians in GAZA that God will give them all the strength wisdom courage resources and tools to do what they need to do to kill benjamin jetanyahu, and kill all israeli forces so that all Christians in GAZA can hopefully have the security aid medical care other resources and most importantly peace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mea's avatar
mea
1h

FUCKEN ZIOPIGS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture