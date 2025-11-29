Israeli Jews documented spitting when they see Christians. Archive photo. Source: The Hotline for Documenting Harassment of Christians.

After two years away due to Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and its wars against neighbouring Arab states and Iran, Christian pilgrims returning to the Holy Land to visit the places Jesus once walked are being welcomed in Jerusalem with a familiar greeting: Jews spitting at them.

“Along with them [the Christian pilgrims], a particularly ugly phenomenon has returned: locals spitting on Christians,” Israel’s top-selling paper Israel Hayom reported on this uniquely Israeli phenomenon on Thursday. Interestingly, the article has appeared only in the paper’s Hebrew-language version.

“Tour guides were unemployed for two years, and now you can see them with Mexican, Nigerian, or Indian Christians,” Yiscah Harani, whom Israel Hayom describes as “a Christianity expert who runs the hotline documenting harassment of Christians,” told the paper. “We heard about two cases in recent weeks in which people spat on a group right in front of the guides.”

The religiously conservative Haredim are the most enthusiastic participants in a tradition that has persisted for decades without sanction from the Israeli state or Jewish religious authorities.

“How is it possible that a Haredi boy fills his mouth with water from a bottle and then sprays a Christian woman in the face and bursts out laughing and walks away? And they aren’t afraid, because they have backing. I see the work the police are doing — they work hard. But the authorities need to say, ‘These acts of spitting are causing us insane shaming and harming our reputation abroad.’ This is a systemic issue, a matter of priorities,” Harani told the paper.

Harani described an incident in which four teenagers spat at a Christian group simply for “walking with a cross.” The police turned a blind eye to this despicable act, cementing the belief that those spitting have the full support of the Israeli state.

From the report:

In another incident, she describes four teenagers passing by a Christian group walking along the “Way of Suffering” (Via Dolorosa, the path Jesus walked carrying the cross on his final journey). “Those teenagers spat coarsely at the group because their only ‘sin’ was walking with a cross. The guide called the police and told them they were heading toward Damascus Gate and gave a description of them. The policewoman told him he had to come in physically to file a complaint, but he couldn’t because he was with a group — he can’t leave them. The police pulled footage of the incident from the cameras, but they didn’t go to detain them. We filed an online complaint.” Police said: “The investigation is in its early stages and is still being carried out thoroughly and professionally in order to uncover the full truth.”

While it tenuously masks its inaction with Kafkaesque wordplay when crimes against Jews are reported by non-Jews, the Israeli police are prompt to act when the victims and perpetrators are reversed.

Here is an example:

“Three months ago, a guide was walking with a Spanish-speaking group, and a child on a bicycle kicked one of the tourists, shouted ‘Burn, you Christians!’ and kept riding. The guide grabbed the basket behind the bicycle and stopped the child. The child fell off the bike and filed a complaint with the police. Within an hour they arrested the guide, took him to the Old City police station, and as part of his bail conditions he was required to stay away from the child for 30 days — that is, not work for a month. About two weeks ago on Friday, a Christian family was driving their car and a group of Jews simply attacked the man.”

Video published on October 5, 2023, on the WFAA YouTube channel with the caption, “Ultra-orthodox Jews spit towards Christian pilgrims leaving Church of the Flagellation”

On the question of the source of this disgusting behaviour, Harani comes straight to the point: the sense of Jewish supremacy among Israeli Jews and the resulting lack of respect for non-Jews.

“This stems from a feeling of Jewish superiority combined with a lack of respect for other human beings. I have many enemies, but I don’t spit on them. This is very barbaric. The Ministry of Tourism invites these same Christians to the holy sites and prides itself that they can walk the ‘Way of Sorrows’ with the cross. One act of spitting can throw millions of investment into the trash.”

Harani lays the blame for this phenomenon on Israeli textbooks, which refer to Christians only in the context of “pogroms, the Inquisition, and so on,” as a result of which “Children are shocked when they suddenly see people walking around with crosses or robes.”

To walk safely in the Holy Land, Christians must hide their religious identity. “The most worrying thing is that Christians hide their crosses when walking down the street,” Harani told the Israeli outlet.

More egregiously, those indulging in this reprehensible act face no condemnation, as their religious authorities refuse to do anything to curb it. “No religious council head is willing to sign a condemnation that says you don’t spit on people,” Harani said. “They say, ‘When everyone signs, we’ll sign.’”

Video from October 4, 2023, published on the TRT YouTube channel with the caption, “Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jews spit on Christians and churches”

On October 4, 2023, a case of ultra-Orthodox Jews spitting at Christians resulted in the arrest of five Jews. However, Ben-Gvir, the Israeli National Security Minister, downplayed the incident. “I still think spitting at Christians is not a criminal case,” Ben-Gvir said at the time. Further, he went on to decry the arrest of the culprits, “I think we need to act on it through instruction and education. Not everything justifies an arrest.”

Two years later, it seems religious Israeli Jews still have much to learn about the norms of civilised behaviour.

A Times of Israel article reporting on the 2023 case went to add: “Before entering politics, Ben Gvir in the past justified spitting toward Christians as ‘an ancient Jewish custom.’”

There you have it. It’s unlikely that a yarmulke-wearing and Bible-quoting Ben-Gvir will ever temper what he calls “an ancient Jewish custom.”

More from the aforementioned ToI report:

[A] report by Army Radio on Wednesday [October 4, 2023] found that the belief that Jews were compelled to spit at Christians was widespread in the Old City, particularly among Jewish youths who spoke openly in favor of such action. “I support spitting at every cross, every Christian, to degrade them forcefully. They used to slaughter and massacre us,” one man told the station. “It is written in the Torah that children pay for the sins of their fathers.” “We are in favor of expelling them from our areas, to spit at them and humiliate them, anything we can do,” said another man. “That’s what is written: When you see a cross or a Christian, spit,” said a boy.

The sheer contempt for Christians among Israeli Jews has been evident not just in Jerusalem but also during the ongoing Gaza Holocaust and Israel’s bombing and invasion of Lebanon.

The Israelis have targeted the Christians of Gaza as well as their holy sites with the same disdain as the Muslims and their places of worship.

Nevertheless, Christians have been steadfast just as their Muslim compatriots. They refused to vacate Gaza City despite Israeli orders when they intensified their assault on Gaza City in August this year.

During their ground invasion of Lebanon, the terrorists of the Israeli occupation forces desecrated several churches, which have stood as enduring landmarks for centuries even in areas with a majority-Muslim population.

Late last year, Israelis terrorists even filmed themselves conducting a mock wedding inside a church they had destroyed in southern Lebanon:

All of these depravities against Christians by the Israelis are being funded and fuelled by the supposedly Christian Western leadership.

Trump has expressed concern about the “white” farmers in South Africa, where he asserted — with an aghast South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, in attendance — that a “genocide” was being carried out against them.

While Trump did not raise the Christian angle in South Africa, he was explicit on the matter of Nigeria. “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in October. “Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN’.”

Taking his cue from Trump’s vacuous pronouncements, Hegseth sprang into action, seemingly salivating at the prospect of slaughtering more Muslims in new lands.

“The Department of War is preparing for action,” Hegseth, who incidentally sports a Jerusalem cross tattoo on his chest and has the word kafir (Arabic for disbeliever) inked on his right arm, wrote on Twitter. “Either the Nigerian Government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

Christians who actually live in occupied Palestine, however, are under no illusion as to who poses them danger.

Mother Agapia Stephanopoulos, an Orthodox Christian nun who has spent time in occupied Palestine, revealed details of the persecution Christians in the Holy Land face at the hands of the Israelis, during an interview with Tucker Carlson in August.

“Basically, the Christians are in the same situation as the Muslims being Palestinian,” she began before detailing the persecution they face:

Furthermore, she went on to reveal how Christians are able to live safely in Arab states, unlike in the Jewish state:

None of these details are new. The spitting on Christians by Israeli Jews has been going on for decades. Christian Palestinians have faced the same persecution as Muslim Palestinians since European Jews first started invading Palestine in the 1880s. Christians have lived as equal citizens in Arab states — a privilege denied to them in Israel.

Most people have not been aware of these truths. Indeed, October 7 continues to serve as the great unmasking of the death-and-rape cult that is Israel, exposing a system that thrives on domination, persecution, ritualised humiliation, and relentless slaughter. Bit by bit, the Flood continues to reveal the real picture of Israel behind the obnoxious propaganda: an illegitimate state where sacred sites are desecrated and human dignity is spat on.

